Shah Rukh Khan would 'smoke like a chimney and keep working'; Salman Khan is the opposite of him: Govind Namdev

Govind Namdev has spoked about 'workaholic' Shah Rukh Khan and also opened up about his experience of being on set with Salman Khan. In a new interview with Bollywood Bubble, the veteran actor recalled that when he worked with Shah Rukh on their 2000 film, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Shah Rukh would have dinner with the cast, unlike Salman, who 'didn’t interact much' with others. Also read: Aamir Khan talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan on a movie Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan pose together at an event in Mumbai. (File Photo/ANI)

On working with Shah Rukh Khan

Govind Namdev said, “I had heard a lot about workaholics, jinhe sirf kaam ki dhun hoti hai (who want to only work). I had heard about them, but I saw it the first time when I worked with Shah Rukh Khan... we worked throughout the day, then at night he mingled with the whole crew, we ate together and then, because he was also the producer, he worked till 2 am. The next day, he had to take an early morning flight to Chennai to attend a function, then come back and resume shooting. He would’ve slept for not more than three and a half or four hours maximum... he will smoke like a chimney and keep working, keep thinking about what to do next. Superstars usually have this attitude, these tantrums, but not him."

'There was no personal talk at all with Salman Khan'

Speaking about his Wanted co-star Salman Khan, Govind said that when it came to on-set interactions, Salman was 'the opposite of Shah Rukh'.

He said, "He (Salman Khan) doesn’t interact much, sirf kaam se kaam (he only cares about work). There was no personal talk at all. Just sometimes how unke father kaise hote the, ‘kuch bhi tedha kiya toh padti thi humko (Salman would share how if the kids did anything naughty, they would get a beating by his father Salim Khan)’. That’s it. He is the opposite of Shah Rukh Khan as far as interacting with others is concerned."