Ram Gopal Varma vows to 'wash away cinema sins of past few years' with new film titled Syndicate

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has said that he will ‘wash away’ all his ‘cinema sins’ from the ‘past few years’ with his new film. Announcing the film, the maverick filmmaker took to X (formerly Twitter) saying it is his his most ambitious and terrifying work yet. (Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says he got ‘drunk on success, arrogance’ after Satya in emotional post: ‘Made films for shock value’) Ram Gopal Varma has announced his new film, Syndicate.

What is Syndicate about?

According to Varma, the film is set to explore the rise of a terrifying criminal organization that threatens India's very existence. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Varma explained the conceptual evolution behind Syndicate, noting that while street gangs were a significant threat in India in the past, the real danger today lies in the formation of a powerful syndicate comprising various factions, including political forces, law enforcement, ultra-rich businessmen, and even military personnel.

Syndicate will address how the intense polarisation in the country today makes it ripe for such a dangerous group to emerge, as per Varma's post. Syndicate, Varma explained, is not a film about supernatural horror but rather an exploration of the horrific potential of human beings.

The filmmaker emphasised that the movie will expose the cyclical nature of crime and terror, illustrating how criminal organizations evolve into even more deadly forms over time. As Varma put it, “Crime and terror never die; they keep coming back in more deadlier forms.”

Ram Gopal Varma on his ‘cinema sins’

At the end of his post, the filmmaker wrote: “I took a VOW to WASH AWAY all my CINEMA SINS that I committed over the PAST FEW YEARS with this JUST one SINGLE film called SYNDICATE.”

The filmmaker's confession about Syndicate continues the introspective reflections he shared recently regarding his earlier works, particularly Satya. Varma revealed that watching Satya again after 27 years left him deeply emotional. He reflected on how the success of films like Satya and Rangeela led him astray, causing him to lose his creative focus.

He admitted that he became intoxicated by his own success, losing sight of the core principles that initially drove him to create memorable films. "I cried in guilt for my betrayals of all those who trusted me due to Satya. I became drunk, not on alcohol, but on my own success and my arrogance," Varma shared.

More details about Syndicate

This self-reflection led him to vow to create something as worthy as Satya in his remaining years, with Syndicate resulting from that newfound commitment.

Varma promises that Syndicate will be a scary film not because of supernatural elements but because it will delve into the dark truths of human nature and the potential horrors that may lie ahead. In terms of production details, Varma revealed that further information regarding the cast and other specifics would be announced soon.

(With ANI inputs)