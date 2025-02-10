‘Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth can't act,' says Vettaiyan actor Alencier Ley Lopez, criticises their ‘stylised acting’

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan reunited on screen in T. J. Gnanavel's Vettaiyan. One of the actors in the film, Alencier Ley Lopez, who played a judge in a scene, shared his experience of working with the superstars and criticised their 'stylised form of acting'. Vettaiyan actor says Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan don't know how to act.

What Alencier Ley Lopez said

While promoting his Malayalam film Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal, Alencier interacted with the media. During the interaction, he talked about his experience working in Vettaiyan. He revealed that he did not receive any remuneration for the scene, which was shot in Mumbai in a single day. “I was sent a flight ticket to Mumbai and given accommodation at a five-star hotel. I just had to sit there as a judge for one shot, and opposite me, on either side, were Amitabh Bachchan sir and Rajinikanth sir."

He went on to share that he took up the role out of curiosity to see how Amitabh Bachchan and Rajinikanth performed in front of the camera, adding that he had no interest in acting in Tamil films or making a mark in the Tamil industry.

Recalling their performances, he said, “During my pre-degree days, I saw Rajini sir stopping the whirring blades of a helicopter with his bare teeth. So, I wanted to see how he acts in front of the camera. During the Vettaiyan shoot, I saw him perform his stylised form of acting, using his body language before walking out of the courtroom. Then, Amitabh Bachchan roared like a lion, and I had to act shocked after witnessing all this.”

He continued, “I realised I couldn’t compete with them because I never knew enough stylised acting nor had a deep baritone. All I can do is perform in films made by the likes of Dileesh Pothan, Sharan Venugopal, and Rajeev Ravi. It was at that moment that I realised neither of them actually knew how to act. This will become big news for you tomorrow.”

About Vettaiyan

Vettaiyan is an action-drama film directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions. The film stars Rajinikanth as a senior police officer who accidentally shoots an innocent person during an encounter killing while investigating the murder of a teacher. The cast also features Amitabh Bachchan in his Tamil debut, along with Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak. The film was an average grosser, collecting ₹253 crore worldwide.

About Alencier Ley Lopez

Alencier is an Indian film and theatre actor who appears in Malayalam films. He made his debut in the 1998 film Daya and has since been part of several Malayalam films, including Annayum Rasoolum, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (starring Fahadh Faasil), Kali (starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi), and Kasaba (starring Mammootty), among others