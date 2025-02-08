Amitabh Bachchan wins hearts after tying shoelaces of KBC 16 contestant: 'Kya himmat hai'. Watch video

Actor Amitabh Bachchan, who currently hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16, won the hearts of his fans after he tied the shoelaces of a contestant. Taking to Instagram, Sony Entertainment Television posted a brief clip of Amitabh Bachchan offering to tie the laces of a young contestant on the hot seat. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan reveals he applies 'karu tel' and not moisturizer as KBC 16 contestant asks about his skincare routine) KBC 16 host Amitabh Bachchan helped a girl with her shoelaces.

Amitabh Bachchan ties shoelaces of KBC contestant

The video began with the little girl tying her shoelaces as Amitabh walked up to her. He said, "Khul gaya? Lace khul gaya? Hum bandh de (Did your laces get undone? Should I tie)?" At this, the girl replied with a smile, "Haan chalega (Yes, that works)." As Amitabh came forward to fix her laces, she untied them, making Amitabh question, "Aare bandha tha kaahe khol rahi hai phirse (It was tied, why did you untie it)?"

At this, the girl pointed at him and smiled. Amitabh said, "Hum baandhenge (Should I tie)?" As he tied the shoelaces, he said, "Isme pehle se hi gadbad hai (There is already a problem here)." After he finished tying the shoelaces, the girl said that it won't ever come off again. To this Amitabh said that there was an error in tying the shoelaces in the first place. "Humne toh upar upar se aese hi bandh diya hai (I somehow tied it)."

Fans react to Amitabh tying shoelaces

The clip ended with Amitabh teasing the girl. The caption read, "Agar laces AB bante, toh hum bhi kabhi na kholte (If AB tied our laces, we would never open it)!" Reacting to the video, a fan said, "Kya himat hai bache ka (What courage the kid has)."

A comment read, “Due to this nature of yours you are popular all over the world, you do not consider anyone as big or small, you give love to everyone, may God keep you very happy.” "What a moment for the kid, she will remember it her lifetime. The Amitabh Bachchan tied her shoelaces," said an Instagram user. "Cute girl," read another comment.

KBC 16 airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and also streams on SonyLIV.