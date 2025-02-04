Amitabh Bachchan reveals he applies 'karu tel' and not moisturizer as KBC 16 contestant asks about his skincare routine

Amitabh Bachchan, actor and host of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 16, responded to a young contestant when she questioned him about his skincare and style on the game show. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Sony Entertainment Television posted a brief clip of the chat between Amitabh Bachchan and the girl. (Also Read | Did Samay Raina crack a joke about Rekha on KBC 16 in front of Amitabh Bachchan? Know the truth about viral video) Amitabh Bachchan had a fun chat with a KBC 16 contestant.

Amitabh talks about fashion with KBC contestant

The video started with the contestant saying that she likes trendy clothes, accessories, makeup, and skincare. Next, she said that she likes the fashion sense of Amitabh, after which the actor made a face. She also added that "bright colours like magenta and mauve" would look good on Amitabh. When the KBC host asked how she found interest in fashion, she replied that it was from discussion with friends at school. Amitabh replied, "Yaha tak baat aagayi hai (The matter has reached here)."

The actor then said that news about a celebrity's outfits when they travel somewhere is mentioned often in detail. He continued, "Issse badi samasya hogayi hai humlogo k liye. Humlog kahi jaate hai toh pehle sochna padhta hai ki, 'Pichli baar gaye the, kya pehen k gaye the (This has created a problem for us. If we go somewhere, we have to think first, 'What did we wear last time')?"

Amitabh opens up about his skincare

The contestant next told Amitabh that he has good skin. She asked if he follows any skincare routine. He replied, "Nahi hum yeh sab nahi karte (No, I don't do all these)." She asked again if he applies moisturizer and Amitabh responded, "Humko uska spelling nahi aata toh lagayenge kaha se (I don't know its spelling, how will I apply it)?"

When she suggested that he should apply moisturizer, Amitabh replied, “Hum bohut purane zamane ke log hai. Humko yeh sab cheezo ke baare mein maloom nahi hai. Bachchpan se hum aapko bataye hum kya karte aaye hai? Karu tel lagate aaye hai aur kuch nahi (I'm from an older generation. I don't know about all these things. Should I tell you what I have been doing since childhood? I've been applying mustard oil).” He then laughed.

The video ended with Amitabh asking the contestant the question for ₹1 crore. The caption read, "AB se sawaal puchte puchte aa gayi hain yeh KBC junior 1 crore tak! Aage kya hoga (While asking AB questions, this KBC junior has reached ₹1 crore. What will happen next)?" The show airs at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.