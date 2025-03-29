Parineeti Chopra is ‘obsessed’ with Ghibli-style pics of her wedding to Raghav Chadha. See pics

In the past few days, the Studio Ghibli-edit has taken over the internet. From portraits to stills from popular Bollywood films, many are using OpenAI’s latest native image generator to reimagine Studio Ghibli’s iconic animation style. Now Raghav Chadha has taken to his Instagram account to share some images from his wedding to actor Parineeti Chopra in the Ghibli-edit. Parineeti shared them herself and loved the edits. (Also read: Like Studio Ghibli-style ChatGPT portraits? Founder Hayao Miyazaki thinks AI-generated art is ‘insult to life itself’) Parineeti Chopra reacted to her Studio Ghibli-style wedding pictures.

Parineeti is ‘obsessed’ with the new edits

On Saturday, Raghav shared a series of pictures in the Ghibli-edit style on his Instagram account which included Parineeti. One of them was an edit of the shot on their wedding day as they smiled after tying the knot. Another one had Raghav giving a kiss on Parineeti's cheek. A second pic was from their outing at the Wimbledon 2024 finals. The two looked cute in the edits.

Sharing the pictures, Raghav said in the caption, “We’ve been bitten by the Ghibli bug too! #GhibliStyle”

Parineeti via Instagram Stories.

Parineeti took to her Instagram Stories to share the pictures and wrote in the caption, “Obsessed with these.”

Parineeti and Raghav's relationship

After dating for several years, Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24 last year. The duo had a private wedding at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Parineeti's aunt and Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra attended the wedding. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Manish Malhotra, Harbhajan Singh and Sania Mirza also attended the wedding. Raghav is a politician associated with Aam Aadmi Party.

She was last seen in Amar Singh Chamkila, in which she starred alongside Diljit Dosanjh. The film was directed by Imtiaz Ali and released directly on Netflix. She will be next seen in a Netflix series.