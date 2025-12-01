Manoj Bajpayee says ‘love is difficult’; shares relationship advice for newlyweds from his 15 years of marriage

Sustaining a marriage isn’t about perfection; it’s about choosing your partner every day through understanding, compromise, and steady effort. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is currently busy promoting the new season of his popular series The Family Man, may play a character who constantly grapples with complicated relationship dynamics, but his off-screen reality is far more grounded. Actor Manoj Bajpayee reflects on 15 years of conflict-free marriage.

The actor revealed that his own marriage has been remarkably calm and steady, sharing that he has successfully sailed through 15 years of married life with very little conflict. (Also read: New to dating apps? Create a profile nobody scrolls past and finally get real right swipes )

Manoj Bajpayee's advice for happy marriage

During a conversation with Karishma Mehta, founder of Humans of Bombay, Bajpayee opened up about his marriage, which has now crossed 15 years. Reflecting on his journey, he shared that he and his wife have “coasted through 15 years of marriage with little conflict,” a rare admission in a world where relationships often come with public drama.

Bajpayee’s advice goes far beyond celebrity life and speaks to anyone trying to build something real. “Love is difficult. You have to shed off your ego, your arrogance, everything about yourself. Then only you can stay for long in a solid relationship called marriage,” he said.

How couples can make their marriage smoother

In a May 2024 interview with HT Lifestyle, Aamish Dhingra, relationship coach and founder of Cocoweave International Coaching, shared powerful ways to make marriage smoother. He emphasised honest communication, spending quality time together despite busy schedules, supporting each other’s goals, and keeping the romance alive through small gestures. Dhingra also highlighted the importance of patience, forgiveness, gratitude, humour, and healthy boundaries, tools that help couples adjust, grow, and build a strong foundation in their new life together.

