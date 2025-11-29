New to dating apps? Create a profile nobody scrolls past and finally get real right swipes

Whether you’ve just downloaded your first dating app or you’re returning after a dramatic uninstall moment, one thing stands true: your profile is your first impression. It’s your digital handshake, your trailer, your chance to make someone stop scrolling. And in a world where attention spans are shorter than voice notes, crafting an attractive profile is equal parts art and strategy. dating app profile guide: how to create a match-worthy profile(Pexels)

If you’re thinking about what to write or which photos to add, don’t worry. Here’s a fun and practical guide from a Gen Z girl who’s been on more dating apps than she’d like to admit; sharing real, tried-and-tested tips to help you build a profile that feels confident, authentic and absolutely impossible to scroll past.

Step 1: Choose photos that tell a story

Your pictures are the first thing people notice, long before they read your bio. Instead of relying on one overly filtered selfie, let your gallery represent different aspects of you.

What works brilliantly:

A clear smiling photo – shows approachability

Full-body picture – helps build transparency

A candid laugh or moment of joy – feels natural

Photos showing hobbies (reading, sports, music, art, travel)

One well-dressed photo because style speaks

What to avoid:

Sunglasses in every photo (you do have eyes, right?)

Group pictures where nobody knows which one you are

Gym mirror selfies with protein shake

Golden rule: If your friends wouldn’t immediately recognise you from your profile pictures, rethink them.

Step 2: Write a bio that feels like a conversation starter

Your bio shouldn’t be a resume or a mystery puzzle. It should feel like an invitation to chat.

Bio formats that always win:

The playful one

“Good coffee, long drives, badly sung 90s songs. Your move.”

The honest one

“Introvert who loves dogs, bookstores and people who don’t ghost.”

The prompt-answer style

Green flag: honesty, kindness and humour

I’ll fall for you if: you send me a great meme first

The unexpected twist

“Looking for someone to tell me whether pineapple belongs on pizza.”

Tip: Use humour or specificity. “I love movies” = basic.

“I’ve watched Dil Chahta Hai 27 times and can recite every dialogue” = intriguing.

Step 3: Show your personality through prompts

If your dating app has prompts, pick ones that spark curiosity.

Strong examples:

One thing you should know about me: I think breakfast foods are elite at all hours.

My ideal Sunday: Farmer’s market → naps → Netflix → hot chocolate.

Non-negotiable: Respect, emotional intelligence and good communication.

Step 4: State what you want (without sounding intense)

Clarity doesn’t scare the right person; it attracts them.

“Looking for something meaningful, taking things slow.”

“Open to connection—let’s see where it goes.”

Avoid extremes like:

“No hookups, no drama, no timepass, no liars.”

(Too negative and defensive)

Instead reframe positively:

“Here for genuine connection and good energy.”

Step 5: Add interests and music to increase matches

Most apps match based on common interests, so fill them in thoughtfully.

Add:

favourite artists

books you’re reading

travel bucket list

hobbies

go-to karaoke song

pet parent details

People swipe right on familiarity and emotional overlap.

Step 6: Make the opening line easy

If your profile gives people something to respond to like the pizza debate, they’re less likely to start with “hey”.

Give them hooks, not puzzles.

Step 7: Keep it real

The most attractive thing about a profile is not unreal perfection, it's keeping it real and authentic.

Say goodbye to:

pretending to like trekking if you hate walking

borrowed humour from Pinterest boards

photos with your ex awkwardly cropped out

People fall for sincerity, confidence and comfort.

Final Swipe-Right checklist:

Clear smiling profile photo

At least 4–5 authentic pictures

Bio that feels human & fun

Real interests & prompts filled

Clear intention written thoughtfully

No negativity or exaggeration

Similar stories for you:

Gen Z’s new dating rulebook: 10 trends redefining how modern love works now

Anshula Kapoor’s SOS Bridal Kit is every bride’s must-have: Here’s what’s inside

Priyanka & Alia spotted in sheet masks: What this viral treatment does

Disclaimer:At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.