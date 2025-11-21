Anshula Kapoor’s SOS Bridal Kit is what every bride-to-be needs: Know what's in it

If you thought a bridal emergency kit was just a couple of safety pins and a blotting sheet stuffed into a sequined potli, think again. This season, newly engaged and effortlessly cool Anshula Kapoor has raised the bar with a bridal emergency kit so thorough, so genius, and so wildly practical that it deserves its own cinematic universe. So whether you’re a bride, a bridesmaid, or the friend who ends up acting as a human storage locker, this kit is basically the holy grail of wedding-day survival. Wedding day armour, curated by Anshula Kapoor. Save this for your bridal checklist.(Instagram)

The bride’s best friend: Inside the kit

The list reads like poetry for the perpetually prepared, a range of essentials from the obvious to the “OMG, I would never have thought of that”, curated with the precision of someone who has lived through enough wedding chaos to write a research paper on it.

Stay fresh, stay fabulous essentials:

Hand sanitizer

Hand fan

Tissue paper

Blotting paper

Deodorant + perfume

Mouth freshener Fix-it-before-the-photographer-sees-it tools:

Scissors

Safety pins (gold and silver, all sizes)

Fashion tape

Bobby pins and invisible pins

Fevikwik

Glue drops

Sewing kit

Stain-removing pen Beauty saviours:

Pointy tip cotton buds

Blister patches

Comfort shoe pads

Moisturiser / body lotion

Hand cream and foot cream

Face razor

Nail file + nail polish removing wipes

Baby nail cutter

Bindis

Setting spray

Pimple patches

Hand mirror

Take-care-of-the-bride essentials:

Band-aids

Pain relief spray

Electrolytes

Sanitary napkins

Axe oil

Digestion-relief tablets (like Dygiene)

Anti-allergy tablets

Headache medicine

Cough drops

Everything your makeup artist forgot to pack:

Cotton pads

Numbing cream

Dressing dots

Extra nail polish removing wipes

Blister patches (worth mentioning twice because… heels)

Why this kit is basically bridal gold?

This bridal kit understands Indian weddings. Long hours, heavy outfits, unpredictable weather, too many people, last-minute chaos, and thousands of photos.

What it says about the modern bride?

Today’s bride is prepared, empowered, practical and done waiting for someone else to rescue her. She carries her solutions, confidently, stylishly, independently. This kit champions the organised, resilient Indian bride who can handle anything from a blouse hook emergency to a pollen-induced allergy.

How to build your own bridal emergency kit?

Start with this list, then personalise it with:

A favourite chocolate

Calming roller oil

Extra hair elastics

A power bank

A little note that says: “You’re doing amazing.”

Make it yours but let this be your blueprint.

Weddings are beautiful, unpredictable and wonderfully chaotic. This kit ensures you shine through every ritual, every outfit change, every hug and every tear. If weddings are a battlefield, this kit is your armour. And with it? You’re unstoppable!

