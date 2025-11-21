Anshula Kapoor’s SOS Bridal Kit is what every bride-to-be needs: Know what's in it
Anshula Kapoor's bridal emergency kit offers an array of essentials, from beauty fixes to comfort aids, catering to the needs of brides and bridesmaids.
If you thought a bridal emergency kit was just a couple of safety pins and a blotting sheet stuffed into a sequined potli, think again. This season, newly engaged and effortlessly cool Anshula Kapoor has raised the bar with a bridal emergency kit so thorough, so genius, and so wildly practical that it deserves its own cinematic universe. So whether you’re a bride, a bridesmaid, or the friend who ends up acting as a human storage locker, this kit is basically the holy grail of wedding-day survival.
The bride’s best friend: Inside the kit
The list reads like poetry for the perpetually prepared, a range of essentials from the obvious to the “OMG, I would never have thought of that”, curated with the precision of someone who has lived through enough wedding chaos to write a research paper on it.
Stay fresh, stay fabulous essentials:
- Hand sanitizer
- Hand fan
- Tissue paper
- Blotting paper
- Deodorant + perfume
- Mouth freshener
Fix-it-before-the-photographer-sees-it tools:
- Scissors
- Safety pins (gold and silver, all sizes)
- Fashion tape
- Bobby pins and invisible pins
- Fevikwik
- Glue drops
- Sewing kit
- Stain-removing pen
Beauty saviours:
- Pointy tip cotton buds
- Blister patches
- Comfort shoe pads
- Moisturiser / body lotion
- Hand cream and foot cream
- Face razor
- Nail file + nail polish removing wipes
- Baby nail cutter
- Bindis
- Setting spray
- Pimple patches
- Hand mirror
Take-care-of-the-bride essentials:
- Band-aids
- Pain relief spray
- Electrolytes
- Sanitary napkins
- Axe oil
- Digestion-relief tablets (like Dygiene)
- Anti-allergy tablets
- Headache medicine
- Cough drops
Everything your makeup artist forgot to pack:
- Cotton pads
- Numbing cream
- Dressing dots
- Extra nail polish removing wipes
- Blister patches (worth mentioning twice because… heels)
Why this kit is basically bridal gold?
This bridal kit understands Indian weddings. Long hours, heavy outfits, unpredictable weather, too many people, last-minute chaos, and thousands of photos.
What it says about the modern bride?
Today’s bride is prepared, empowered, practical and done waiting for someone else to rescue her. She carries her solutions, confidently, stylishly, independently. This kit champions the organised, resilient Indian bride who can handle anything from a blouse hook emergency to a pollen-induced allergy.
How to build your own bridal emergency kit?
Start with this list, then personalise it with:
- A favourite chocolate
- Calming roller oil
- Extra hair elastics
- A power bank
- A little note that says: “You’re doing amazing.”
- Make it yours but let this be your blueprint.
Weddings are beautiful, unpredictable and wonderfully chaotic. This kit ensures you shine through every ritual, every outfit change, every hug and every tear. If weddings are a battlefield, this kit is your armour. And with it? You’re unstoppable!
