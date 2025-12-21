AIIMS-trained neurologist shares ‘2 most important indicators’ for heart attack risk other than cholesterol

Heart attacks are no longer limited to older adults, and rising cases among younger people are raising serious concerns. While cholesterol is often blamed, it’s not the only risk factor. Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, general physician and neurologist, The Neuromed Clinic, Gurugram, MD Medicine, DM Neurology from AIIMS Delhi, shares in her December 20 Instagram post two key indicators that shouldn’t be ignored. (Also read: Happy birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: How the actor swears by this simple Indian breakfast to stay toned and fit at 36 ) Heart attack risk isn't solely determined by standard cholesterol levels, according to Dr Priyanka Sehrawat.(Freepik)

Why normal cholesterol levels may not rule out heart attack risk

“Even if your cholesterol levels are normal, your risk of a heart attack can still be high,” says Dr Sehrawat. “When we look at a lipid profile, we usually focus on bad cholesterol, LDL levels and triglycerides, and assume these alone determine our risk. However, there are other predictors that can give a more accurate picture.”

According to her, two markers in particular are considered stronger predictors of heart attack risk. “The first is ApoB (Apolipoprotein B),” she explains. “ApoB measures the number of cholesterol-carrying particles in the blood. All types of cholesterol, LDL, VLDL and others, contain these particles. When their number is high, they tend to stick to the walls of blood vessels, leading to plaque formation and increasing the risk of clotting.” She notes that elevated ApoB levels are often associated with underlying metabolic dysfunction.

Who should get Lipoprotein(a) levels tested

The second key marker, Dr Sehrawat notes, is Lipoprotein(a). “Lipoprotein(a) is considered a familial or genetic risk factor. People who have a family history of heart attacks at a young age should definitely get their Lipoprotein(a) levels checked,” she says.

Summing up, Dr Sehrawat stresses that relying solely on standard cholesterol numbers can be misleading. “Both ApoB and Lipoprotein(a) are extremely important in assessing heart attack risk, even when routine cholesterol values appear normal,” she adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.