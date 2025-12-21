Happy birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: How the actor swears by this simple Indian breakfast to stay toned and fit at 36

Tamannaah Bhatia is celebrating her 36th birthday today, and it’s hard to believe her age when you see her fit physique and toned body. The actor who has recently undergone a remarkable transformation attributes her lean and healthy figure to a balanced and nutritious diet. In a September 14 interview with Curly Tales, she opened up about one simple yet powerful addition to her daily breakfast routine. (Also read: New Year weight loss tips: Fitness coach shares 5 realistic resolutions for losing weight in January without crash diets ) Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about diet and poha's role in her wellness journey. (Instagram/tamannaahspeaks)

Why Tamannaah Bhatia swears by Poha for weight loss

Tamannaah revealed that she regularly enjoyed Poha, a popular Indian breakfast dish, which played a key role in her weight-loss journey. The fibre-rich, flattened rice helped her feel full for longer, kept her energised throughout the day, and supported sustainable weight management.

Talking about her approach, the actress said, “The regular good poha with potatoes. Plain poha, which doesn’t have too much going on.” She added, “Later, I started incorporating a lot of sprouts with poha because I wanted to lose weight. When you balance poha with sprouts, it becomes really effective for weight loss.”

Sprout-packed poha, rich in vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants, not only aids digestion but also supports heart health, boosts immunity, and promotes overall wellness, making it a smart and nutritious choice for anyone looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

How her diet shapes her skincare routine

This isn’t the first time Tamannaah has opened up about her diet secrets. In the past, she has shared that she is both dairy and gluten intolerant, emphasising how diet plays a crucial role in her skincare routine. In an August 3 interview with Lallantop, she said, “I believe a good diet makes a big difference. Many people have food sensitivities and aren’t even aware of them. For years, I didn’t know I was intolerant to gluten and dairy. Through trial and error, trying different diets and approaches, I realised that avoiding gluten improved my skin, and skipping dairy did the same. It was a learning process along the way.”

