Neuroscientist breaks down how 90-year-old grandpa performs 20 push-ups every day: ‘He is laughing and having fun’

Staying active and maintaining strength as we age is a goal many aspire to, but it often feels out of reach for most. In a January 6 Instagram post, Andrew David Huberman, American neuroscientist, podcaster, and associate professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, shares a video showcasing a 90-year-old grandpa performing perfect push-ups, offering insights into how consistency, lifestyle, and brain-body coordination keep him so fit at his age. (Also read: AIIMS-trained neurologist says your headache won’t go away if you ignore this simple routine: ‘90% of headache…’ ) 90-year-old grandfather inspires with daily push-ups and joyful approach to fitness. (Representative image)(Pexels)

Huberman highlighted that while the physical feat is impressive, there are several other inspiring takeaways from the video:

1. Family first

“A lot of people will see fitness content online and start saying ‘oh, this is all they do,’” Huberman noted. “But I encourage people to pursue physical health in the context of a full, healthy life.”

2. Daily effort pays off

Michael Gastelum shared that his grandfather simply “does something physical every day,” and even at 90, he remains active and engaged. Huberman emphasised, “I don’t know if he spent time in the gym specifically, but he certainly puts in physical effort and has for his entire life. Daily investment pays off.”

3. Enjoy the process

“Most importantly,” Huberman added, “he is laughing and having fun while pushing. When I was in my teens, the best advice I got about exercise was: learn to enjoy training really hard.” He continued, citing his colleague Dr Alia Crum from Stanford: “‘A mindset is a setting for your brain’, so simple but so apt. A hard work-is-fun mindset will make your life so much better.”

The video serves as a reminder that staying fit isn’t just about physical output, it’s about consistency, family, and joy. As Huberman concluded, “Anytime you’re thinking about making an excuse about physical exercise or find yourself resenting hard work, remember this guy pushing out 20 push-ups at 90! Surrounded by family. Joyfully.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.