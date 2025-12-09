Manipal Hospital spine surgeon reveals how 2 men ‘lost balance, had difficulty walking’ because they ignored neck pain

Most people tend to dismiss neck pain as a minor issue. The discomfort is often blamed on something that may have happened recently, such as spending long hours on the phone, using an unsupportive pillow, or sitting at a desk for hours. Cervical myelopathy and radiculopathy can affect the spinal cord itself or the nerves in the neck. (Freepik)

But here's the deal. According to Dr Vidyadhara S, this pain can sometimes be a sign of a much more serious condition. Dr Vidyadhara, chairman and HOD - spine surgery, consultant - robotic spine surgery, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bengaluru, noted that neck pain can be an early indicator of conditions like cervical myelopathy and cervical radiculopathy.

He explained that both cervical myelopathy and radiculopathy can affect the spinal cord itself or the nerves in the neck by taking away strength, mobility, and even independence.

These symptoms are reversible, but mostly fear of surgery or slow diagnosis allows the damage to grow worse. (Adobe Stock)

What are cervical myelopathy and radiculopathy?

Dr Vidyadhara noted, “Cervical radiculopathy occurs when a nerve in the neck is pinched. It's not just limited to the neck; it can send pain shooting down the arms, frequently accompanied by tingling, numbness, or weakness.”

As for cervical myelopathy, he noted that it is even more severe and arises from ‘compression of the spinal cord itself and can result in clumsiness, loss of balance, or in more severe cases, poor bladder or bowel control.’

However, the good news is that these diseases can be treated, especially if detected early and with timely surgical treatment. “These symptoms are reversible, but mostly fear of surgery or slow diagnosis allows the damage to grow worse,” Dr Vidyadhara explained.

How ignoring neck pain can be a threat

To highlight how cervical myelopathy, if ignored, can be a life-altering threat, Dr Vidyadhara shared the real-life example of a patient: Monuj Talukder, a 41-year-old businessman from Bangladesh.

The spine surgeon revealed that for months, Monuj had been struggling with severe neck pain that radiated down his left arm until he lost his balance. “Scans revealed degenerative disc disease and narrowing of the spinal canal, classic signs not just of myelopathy, but radiculopathy,” he shared.

“When rest and medication failed to help, he had robotic-assisted spine surgery. The pedicular screw fixation and spinal cord decompression were performed to decompress the neural tissue. Within 24 hours, Monuj was standing upright, walking steadily and already performing physiotherapy on his path to recovery,” Dr Vidyadhara added.

Back pain, or even neck pain, should never be a given in your life. (Shutterstock)

The surgeon shared another case of Zahirul Islam, 36. “He had prior spinal surgeries but started having severe neck pain, numbness in both of his arms, and difficulty walking. He didn't give it any importance until the pain became unbearable,” Dr Vidyadhara revealed.

Upon imaging, there was multilevel severe cord compression. Surgeons performed a robotic-assisted posterior laminectomy, which eased pressure on the spinal cord without disturbing scar tissue from his previous surgeries.

“Within days, Zahirul was swimming again and even doing everyday activities stronger and more confidently. Though some nerve damage had already begun, prompt intervention saved him from further decline and initiated a slow recovery,” Dr Vidyadhara shared.

‘The key is being aware and taking action’

The surgeon noted that stories like this are a good reminder that chronic neck pain is not something you should go easy on, especially if it is accompanied by numbness, weakness, or coordination problems.

Lastly, he added, “Robotic spinal surgery is redefining the kind of care that can be provided for the spine, enabling surgeons to operate with increased precision, less trauma to surrounding tissue and faster recovery. What once needed big incisions and long hospitalisations can now frequently be accomplished with tiny cuts and fast recovery.”

He also stressed that cervical myelopathy and radiculopathy are not just about pain; the conditions can lead to a loss of independence and quality of life. The key is being aware and taking action.

“Just recognising the signs early and getting into appropriate treatment can make all the difference. With the advances in surgical technology and talented surgeons that many patients can overcome these limitations and return to a life of mobility, independence, and comfort,” Dr Vidyadhara advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

