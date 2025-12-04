Soha Ali Khan shares gym workout video, blends strength and mobility exercises

Highlighting the need of the hour- fitness, Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan recently posted a video on Instagram on Wednesday where she was seen exercising in the gym. Soha Ali Khan shared her workout video on Instagram on Wednesday.(Instagram)

“I think my trainer is confusing strength training with survival training,” Soha wrote as the caption to her post.

Soha was seen strength training in the gym alongside others. She was seen lifting weights. She did some cardio and mobility exercises as well.

Celebrities including Dia Mirza and Lauren Gottlieb cheered for Soha in the comments as the actor exercised.

All that Soha was seen doing

Soha Ali Khan was seeing doing a sideward roll as the first exercise.

A sideway rolling exercise requires the person to use their body's momentum to roll from the starting position on the back or hands and knees, over to the side, and back up. The exercise plays a great role in improving core strength and spinal mobility.

Next up, Soha goes for a sliding bar push-up with her feet sliding towards her and away, alternatively.

This exercise requires a person to engage in a standard push-up motion while one or both feet are on a sliding bar. The person gets into a plank position with the hands on the floor and feet on sliders or towels, and perform a push-up, sliding the feet in towards the hands as the hips rise and then pushing them back out. It boosts core and stability more than a regular push-up.

Now, Soha does a pull-up on a bar with one of her legs elevated on a different machine.

This is a compound exercise as it blends both, a pull-up with a leg raise, or a modified pull-up with feet elevated on something.

What makes it different than a normal hanging pull-up is that while a normal one requires you to pull your chin to the bar and then raise your legs to a certain elevation, the modified pull-up uses leg support to make the pull-up easier, or to add assistance if you're working on more frequent repetitions. Soha blended both into her routine.

Next, she did a mobility exercise that included a progression of knee jumps.

To do the same, begin by standing on one leg, with the other leg bent or behind you, basically kneeling down on a single knee. Soha kept her hands next to each other, parallel to her chest, for better balance and momentum.

This knee jump exercise builds lower body power and tones the body in the quads, glutes, hip flexors, and core.

For the next exercise, she was seen lifting weights and flipping them simultaneously, as she walked. Then she does a move where she leans against a wall and activates her lower body with the squat form, combining strength and mobility.

Finally, Soha does a halo or a “plate around the worlds” where she rotates weight plates around her head with the help of both her shoulders.

To perform the exercise, she holds a weight plate with both hands and moves it in a circle around her head, maintaining a still body and head. This exercise tones the the shoulders.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.