Gurgaon, October 17, 2025 — On the occasion of World Spine Day, Oct 16th, leading spine specialists from Gurgaon and Noida convened to discuss the latest advancements in spine surgery, focusing on how modern technology is transforming patient outcomes and recovery. World Spine Day: Delhi NCR Surgeons Highlight Technological Advancements in Spine Surgery

Under the theme “Advancements in Spine Surgery,” the panel spotlighted the growing role of robotic-assisted and minimally invasive techniques, showcasing how innovation and surgical expertise are converging to deliver safer procedures, fewer complications, and faster patient recovery.

Dr. Sandeep Vaishya, Executive Director & HOD – Neurosurgery & Gamma Knife, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, said:

“Today, we gathered to discuss spine health and treatment advancements. Spine surgery today is highly advanced and safe, with a 97–98% success rate. Most patients walk within a day or two after surgery. With robotic technology, cuts are smaller, precision is higher, and recovery is much faster than before.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Dr. Rahul Gupta, Neurosurgeon at Fortis Hospital, Noida and Escorts Okhla, emphasized how technology has revolutionized spine surgery:

“With advancements like 3D imaging and robotic surgery, spine surgery has become far safer and more precise than it was 20–25 years ago. These technologies ensure accurate screw and rod placement, enhance safety, and reduce complications. Minimally invasive techniques now allow faster recovery and help patients walk sooner after surgery.”

The experts agreed that advancements like robotics, advanced navigation systems have significantly improved the precision and safety of spine surgeries. Patients benefit from smaller incisions, less post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays, and a quicker return to normal life.

The panel also stressed the importance of personalized treatment planning and patient education, ensuring that each surgical approach is tailored to the individual’s unique spinal condition. While technology continues to enhance outcomes, the surgeons highlighted that not all patients are candidates for these advanced techniques—reinforcing the need for comprehensive evaluation before surgery.

The initiative successfully raised awareness about spinal health, early diagnosis, and modern treatment options. Through anonymized patient stories, surgeons demonstrated the positive impact of robotic and minimally invasive spine surgeries on patients’ quality of life.

This effort is part of a larger mission to promote spine health and empower patients with knowledge about the latest developments in spinal care.

