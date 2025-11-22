Orthopaedic says giving up this 1 sleeping habit may improve your neck pain, posture and skin: Know all about it

Most of us never really think about how we sleep, we just grab a pillow, lie down, and hope for the best. But have you ever wondered why some mornings you wake up with a stiff neck, a sore back, or that heavy, tired feeling even after a full night's sleep? Your sleep posture plays a huge role. Incorrect sleeping habits, such as using a pillow that is too high or sleeping twisted to one side, can cause your spine to be out of alignment and strain your neck and shoulders. And sometimes, sleeping without a pillow might actually help your body rest better. Wondering how? Let us break it down. Sleeping without a pillow may improve neck alignment for some people, but it depends on your sleeping posture.(Adobe Stock)

According to Dr Prakash B L, MBBS, MS (Ortho), DNB, FAO (USA), Department of Orthopaedics, your pillow can affect the way your spine aligns throughout the night and can even trigger headaches and neck and back pain. If you have been waking up with stiffness or feeling tired, sleeping without a pillow may help you manage it.

5 benefits of sleeping without a pillow

1. It may reduce neck pain and improve alignment

Waking up with a stiff neck or backache is often linked to poor sleep posture. Research from the University of Rochester Medical Center notes that sleeping on your stomach pushes your spine into an unnatural position because most body weight lies in the midsection. This pressure strains the neck and back, disrupting the spine’s natural curve. When you sleep without a pillow, your head stays flatter, reducing the angle of strain. This can help your neck align more naturally, easing discomfort over time.

2. You may experience fewer headache episodes

“Many morning headaches are posture-related. When your neck is bent too far forward or backward due to a high or overly soft pillow, it can tighten muscles and restrict circulation,” says Dr Prakash. A neutral head position, without a pillow for stomach sleepers, reduces tension buildup, which may help decrease headache frequency.

3. It can improve overall sleep quality

Constantly adjusting your pillow through the night is a sign that your body is not finding the right support. For some people, removing the pillow altogether creates a more stable sleeping position. With your head resting naturally and no extra height pushing your neck upward, your body stays comfortable longer. This reduces sleep disruptions and helps you stay asleep more deeply.

4. It may reduce acne and wrinkles

Pressing your face into a pillow for hours exposes your skin to trapped oil, sweat, bacteria, and dirt, especially if the pillowcase is not changed frequently. This can clog pores, cause acne breakouts and blackheads, and even lead to wrinkles over time. Without a pillow, your face avoids constant friction, which may help keep your skin clearer and less irritated.

5. It could help lower stress levels

Good sleep is essential for managing daily stress. Sleeping without a pillow can reduce physical tension by allowing your spine and muscles to relax in a more natural position. Waking up feeling more refreshed supports better stress control, improves mood, and boosts overall well-being.

Are there any risks of using a pillow?

Sleeping without a pillow can benefit stomach sleepers, but it is not ideal for everyone. Dr Prakash explains, “Side and back sleepers generally need head support. Without a pillow, the neck bends downward, leading to strain, disturbed sleep, and potential long-term pain.”

If you want to try sleeping without a pillow, do it gradually. Instead of removing it in one go, slowly reduce the thickness or height. Support your body properly:

Stomach sleepers can place a pillow under their pelvis to keep the spine neutral.

Back sleepers should put a pillow under their knees.

Side sleepers c an place one between their knees.

Also, make sure your mattress offers enough support. A soft mattress can cause your spine to sag, leading to back pain.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Can sleeping without a pillow improve hair quality?

Not directly. Hair health depends more on pillowcase fabric than pillow use. Cotton absorbs natural oils, which can make hair frizzy. Silk or satin pillowcases are gentler on the hair. Whether you use a pillow or not doesn't significantly affect hair quality.

2. Is it safe for everyone to sleep without a pillow?

No. It mostly benefits stomach sleepers. Side and back sleepers usually need head support to maintain spinal alignment.

3. Does sleeping without a pillow help posture?

For stomach sleepers, yes, it reduces unnatural neck bending. For others, it may worsen posture.

4. Can sleeping without a pillow reduce back pain?

Only for certain sleeping positions. Stomach sleepers may experience relief, but side/back sleepers may feel more strain without support.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)