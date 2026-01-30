Nutrition scientist shares chocolate brownie baked oats recipe: ‘Breakfast you'll actually want to jump out of bed for’
High-protein, high-fibre and packed with gut-healthy ingredients, this chocolate brownie baked oats recipe will make you want to jump out of bed every morning!
Some mornings, getting out of bed feels like the hardest task on your to-do list. But what if there was a rich, chocolatey, ready-to-eat breakfast waiting for you in the fridge - one you genuinely look forward to digging into? A delicious, prepped-ahead meal can be the little nudge you need to start the day on a high, and we may have found the perfect breakfast recipe to make mornings far more tempting.
Dr Emily Prpa, a PhD nutrition scientist who goes by The Nutrition Reporter on social media, has shared a truly drool-worthy breakfast recipe - chocolate brownie baked oats with peanut butter swirls - the kind that makes getting out of bed every morning feel genuinely exciting. The best part? Not only is it delicious, it is also a nutritious high-protein, high-fibre meal, combined with gut-healthy ingredients and can be prepared in advance.
In an Instagram video shared on January 7, the nutrition scientist states, “This week, we're starting with a breakfast you'll actually want to jump out of bed for: Brownie baked oats with a peanut butter swirl best served with some gut-loving Greek yoghurt.”
Check out the recipe below!
Ingredients
Dry
- 2 cups of rolled oats
- 2 to 3 tbsp of cacao powder
- 2 tbsp of ground flaxseeds
- 1 tsp of baking powder
- Pinch of salt
- Optional: 1 tbsp chia seeds
Wet
- 2 ripe bananas (mashed)
- 2 eggs or 2 flax eggs (2 tbsp flax + 5 tbsp water)
- 1 cup milk (choose any variety you like)
- 2 to 3 tbsp of maple syrup or honey
- 1 tsp of vanilla extract
- For the swirl: Mix 2 tbsp of peanut butter with 1 to 2 tsp of maple syrup or honey and 1 to 2 tsp of water
Method
- In a baking dish, combine all the dry ingredients, then gradually add the wet ingredients and mix well until a smooth batter forms.
- Drop spoonfuls of the peanut butter mixture over the batter and gently swirl through with a knife to create a marbled effect.
- Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes, or until just set.
- Allow to cool slightly, then cut into four slices and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.
- Serve warm, topped with Greek yoghurt and frozen berries gently heated in the microwave.
