Nutrition scientist shares chocolate brownie baked oats recipe: ‘Breakfast you'll actually want to jump out of bed for’

Some mornings, getting out of bed feels like the hardest task on your to-do list. But what if there was a rich, chocolatey, ready-to-eat breakfast waiting for you in the fridge - one you genuinely look forward to digging into? A delicious, prepped-ahead meal can be the little nudge you need to start the day on a high, and we may have found the perfect breakfast recipe to make mornings far more tempting. Try out Emily's delicious recipe! (Pinterest)

Dr Emily Prpa, a PhD nutrition scientist who goes by The Nutrition Reporter on social media, has shared a truly drool-worthy breakfast recipe - chocolate brownie baked oats with peanut butter swirls - the kind that makes getting out of bed every morning feel genuinely exciting. The best part? Not only is it delicious, it is also a nutritious high-protein, high-fibre meal, combined with gut-healthy ingredients and can be prepared in advance.

In an Instagram video shared on January 7, the nutrition scientist states, “This week, we're starting with a breakfast you'll actually want to jump out of bed for: Brownie baked oats with a peanut butter swirl best served with some gut-loving Greek yoghurt.”