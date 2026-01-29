Craving something sweet? Nutrition scientist shares healthy chocolate truffle recipe for guilt-free indulgence
Are you yearning for chocolate but watching what you eat? Fret not, and try this healthy chocolate truffle recipe which is easy to make.
Sweets, chocolate in particular, are regarded as forbidden for those who are on a weight loss journey, relegated only to occasional cheat meals, that too, once in a blue moon. For fitness enthusiasts with a sweet tooth, resisting temptation can be challenging. But chocolate does not have to be antagonised. By choosing the right chocolate, you can still enjoy your much-loved sweet dishes.
Settling the doubts to rest, Dr Emily Prpa, a London-based nutrition scientist, shared in a January 27 post, a popular chocolate recipe- chocolate truffle, which you can dive into without worrying, as it is comparatively healthier. The ingredient which sets this dessert apart is dark chocolate. Let's quickly skim through this ingredient's nutritional value and why it is a popular substitute for regular chocolate in sweet dishes.
Benefits
“Dark chocolate is known to release serotonin in the brain - our feel-good hormone, but it also has compounds like theobromine, which is from the same family as caffeine but has a smoother hit, making you feel more focused," Dr Prpa noted. Not only does dark chocolate have slightly fewer calories than its other counterparts, but it also enhances cognitive performance, effectively improving concentration.
The nutrition scientist cited a study from August 2019 led by Dr Sarah Jackson (UCL Epidemiology and Health Care). The findings position this chocolate as fruitful and productive for mental health, too. Dr Prpa remarked, reflecting on the study, “A study found that individuals who consumed dark chocolate regularly reported fewer symptoms of depression, compared to those who didn't. Sadly, milk chocolate did not have the same effect."
Chocolate truffle recipe
The nutrition scientist shared the recipe for chocolate truffle, listing out the ingredients and method:
Ingredients
Makes ~12 truffles
- 1 can black beans, drained & rinsed
- 75 g dark chocolate (70–75% cocoa), chopped
- 1 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 tbsp cocoa powder (unsweetened)
- 3 tbsp nut butter (almond or peanut)
- 3 tbsp maple syrup or honey
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- Pinch of sea salt
- Optional: shredded coconut, cocoa powder, or chopped nuts for rolling
Method
- Melt the chocolate with the coconut oil in a bowl in the microwave or with a double boiler.
- Blend the black beans in the food processor until smooth along with the cocoa powder, nut butter, maple syrup, vanilla extract, salt and melted chocolate.
- Chill the batter in the fridge for 30–60 minutes to firm up slightly.
- Form the batter into balls, if desired, and roll in cocoa powder, shredded coconut, or chopped nuts for decoration.
- Keep in an airtight container in the fridge.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
