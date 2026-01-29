Craving something sweet? Nutrition scientist shares healthy chocolate truffle recipe for guilt-free indulgence

Sweets, chocolate in particular, are regarded as forbidden for those who are on a weight loss journey, relegated only to occasional cheat meals, that too, once in a blue moon. For fitness enthusiasts with a sweet tooth, resisting temptation can be challenging. But chocolate does not have to be antagonised. By choosing the right chocolate, you can still enjoy your much-loved sweet dishes. Fitness enthusiasts can enjoy decadent sweet dishes like chocolate truffle by adopting the healthier chocolate option. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)



ALSO READ: Study reveals tea with dark chocolate naturally lowers high blood pressure like medicine

Settling the doubts to rest, Dr Emily Prpa, a London-based nutrition scientist, shared in a January 27 post, a popular chocolate recipe- chocolate truffle, which you can dive into without worrying, as it is comparatively healthier. The ingredient which sets this dessert apart is dark chocolate. Let's quickly skim through this ingredient's nutritional value and why it is a popular substitute for regular chocolate in sweet dishes.

Benefits “Dark chocolate is known to release serotonin in the brain - our feel-good hormone, but it also has compounds like theobromine, which is from the same family as caffeine but has a smoother hit, making you feel more focused," Dr Prpa noted. Not only does dark chocolate have slightly fewer calories than its other counterparts, but it also enhances cognitive performance, effectively improving concentration.

The nutrition scientist cited a study from August 2019 led by Dr Sarah Jackson (UCL Epidemiology and Health Care). The findings position this chocolate as fruitful and productive for mental health, too. Dr Prpa remarked, reflecting on the study, “A study found that individuals who consumed dark chocolate regularly reported fewer symptoms of depression, compared to those who didn't. Sadly, milk chocolate did not have the same effect."