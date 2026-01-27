Spiritual mentor shares 6 ways to achieve work-life balance for mental health: Focus on mindfulness, practice gratitude

Feeling overwhelmed by deadlines, notifications, and endless responsibilities? Welcome to the work-life balance challenge, where you may find yourself rushing from one task to the next, feeling scattered and unfulfilled. The way to find the balance may lie in practising simple everyday habits. How to improve your mental health at work? (Shutterstock)

“This creates a constant fight for our focus and energy. But what if you could blend these two areas smoothly instead of trying to balance them? This journey toward harmony can lead not just to happiness but to a fulfilling life filled with purpose, joy, and true well-being," HaPPPy AiR - Atman in Ravi, Happiness Ambassador and Spiritual Leader, tells Health Shots.

How does work-life balance improve mental health? Let’s look at six helpful tips to help us achieve work-life balance for our mental health.

1. The concept of Ikigai One effective way to create a good balance between work and life is through the Japanese idea of Ikigai. Ikigai means finding what you love, what you're good at, and what the world needs. “When your job aligns with your passions and skills, work becomes enjoyable rather than a chore”, says the spiritual leader. A study in Elsevier Japan found that people who discover their Ikigai tend to experience less stress and live longer. By focusing on what excites you and aligning it with your work, you build a strong, meaningful sense of purpose.

2. Prioritise pleasure, peace, and purpose There are three key elements for happiness that everyone should remember: Pleasure, Peace, and Purpose. Having pleasure without peace can cause you to feel highs and then suffer lows. Similarly, having purpose without peace can lead to burnout. “To live a happy life, try to include these three elements. First, find activities that give you real pleasure, like enjoying a quiet morning coffee or doing something creative,” says the expert. These activities help your mental well-being. Next, discover what brings you peace, whether it’s mindfulness, walking in nature, or meditating, and make time for these in your daily routine.

3. Practice mindfulness and meditation We often forget to stop and take a breath. Mindfulness and meditation help us stay connected to the present moment. They allow us to process our emotions and thoughts without judging ourselves. Research by the American Psychological Association shows that practising mindfulness regularly can lower anxiety and depression. “Just ten minutes of focused breathing each day can improve your clarity and help separate your work from your personal life”, says the spiritual leader. By calming your mind, you gain better insight into your priorities and values. This empowers you to build a life that feels true to you.

4. Set clear boundaries When you get home from work, you might still feel stressed. If you don’t set clear boundaries, stress can affect your personal time. To help with this, decide on specific work hours and stick to them. “Let your colleagues know when you are available and try not to check emails after work”, says the expert. It’s important to create a space that separates work from home. By setting these boundaries, you protect your personal life and make time for relationships, hobbies, and self-care.

5. Cultivate gratitude We often focus on what we don’t have rather than on what we do. A gratitude practice helps us see the beauty in each moment and improves our emotional health. “Start a daily journal where you write down three things you are thankful for”, says the expert. Research from Harvard Health shows that practising gratitude can boost happiness and lower stress. “As you shift from scarcity to abundance, the conflicts between work and life will feel less intense, as you recognise the richness of your experiences”, says the expert.

6. Connect with others Don't overlook how important community and connection are. Life gets better when we share our experiences and challenges with others. Take time to connect with colleagues, friends, or family to understand work-life balance better. “Look for mentors, join local events, or find support groups that match your interests”, says the spiritual leader. Engaging with others creates a sense of belonging and can offer support and advice during tough times. Remember, you are not alone in your struggles; collective support can make a big difference in finding balance.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)