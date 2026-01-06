How to ensure a child's mental well being? UNICEF shares 7 ways to do it

Every child deserves a happy and safe environment while growing up. As a parent, it is their responsibility to support their child's mental well-being. With love, care, understanding, and compassion, parents can create a safe space for their child that leads to a happy, healthy, and fulfilled life.

UNICEF has developed some tips to help parents achieve their child's mental well-being with ease. Check them out.

1. No alone time: Parents should make sure that their child is not left alone. Always reassure your child that you will be there whenever they need you for anything, whether it's a thought, a feeling, or anything else.

2. Encourage sharing feelings: As a parent, always make it a point to encourage your child to share what they feel. The feeling can be good, bad or worst, but they should always reach out to you to share it.

3. Give time: Try to give your adolescent/teenager the appropriate time and space to be on their own. Do not always interfere in their work or their thoughts.

4. Share suggestions: In case your child does not want to share something with you, suggest that they talk to other people they want, like aunts or uncles, close family friends, a trusted sports coach or religious leader, an elder, or your doctor.

5. Take a break: Make sure that your child takes a break from everything for something if they are feeling overwhelmed. Encourage them to take on schoolwork, housework, or other activities that allow them to do things they enjoy.

6. Take good care of yourself: It is essential to first take good care of yourself to help your children nurture, grow, and develop in a positive and safe environment.

7. Praise your child: Always try to praise your child for anything they do. Appreciation works wonders for people of all ages. This keeps them motivated and inspires them to strive for improvement.