Skill India offers 7 free internship opportunities on foreign languages, SAP, data science & more
The duration of the internship extends from 1-3 months. Students who have passed classes 10, 12, graduation, or PG can avail these internship opportunities.
Skill Development and Entrepreneurship is offering internship opportunities for free to students. Students can pursue internship opportunities for various courses, including foreign languages, SAP, medical writing, data science, and more.
The duration of the internship extends from 1 month to 3 months. Students who have passed classes 10, 12, graduation, or post-graduation can avail these internship opportunities.
The list of internship opportunities is given below.
1. Data Science with Python Internship: The duration of this internship is 1 month. The mode of internship is online, and candidates who have completed Class 10, 12, post-graduation and graduation. The outcome of this course involves learning Python for data science, working on real-world projects, data cleaning and visualisation.
2. Business Analytics with R: Students of Class 10, 12, graduation and post-graduation can apply for this offer. The duration of the course is one month and will be held online. The outcome of this course is to learn R for business analytics, data cleaning and transformation, apply statistical analysis, etc.
3. Digital Marketing PRO Apprenticeship program: The domain of this internship program is advertising. The duration is 1 month, and students from Class 10, 12, graduation, and post-graduation can apply for this. Through this program, students can learn core digital marketing skills, understand the basics of SEO, SEM, social media, and email marketing, and work on a real-world campaign.
4. Financial Reporting Internship: This internship program is for those interested in finance, banking and so on. The internship mode is online, and the duration is one month. Through this program, students will learn financial statement preparation, gain hands-on experience in preparing balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements, and become familiar with GAAP, IFRS, and other relevant accounting standards.
5. HR Business Partner Internship: Workforce Development, Talent Strategy: Class 10, 12, graduation and post-graduation candidates can apply for this internship opportunity. This program will help students to learn how HR aligns with business strategy, focusing on talent management and organisational development. The program duration is one month.
6. SAP MM Expert Internship: This program will help students to gain hands-on experience with SAP MM, learning how to manage procurement, inventory, and material planning processes, and will have in-depth knowledge of supply chain and inventory management, etc. The internship duration is for 1 month, and the mode is online.
7. Korean Vocabulary Enrichment Internship: Students of Class 10, 12, graduation and post-graduation can apply for this program. The duration of the course is one month, and the internship will be conducted online. This program will provide a hands-on internship designed to build Korean language skills, cultural understanding through practical activities.
