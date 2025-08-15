Have you ever wondered why there has been a surge in the study of Artificial Intelligence courses recently? The answer is that AI provides the skills and knowledge to understand and shape the future of various sectors worldwide. Education Ministry offers 5 free Artificial Intelligence courses on SWAYAM

AI expertise, which has become highly demanded in recent times, will help you build a lucrative career path and create new opportunities for innovation and problem-solving.

Considering the benefits of studying Artificial Intelligence, the Ministry of Education has offered 5 free AI courses. These courses are available on the SWAYAM portal for free. Check them out.

AI/ML using Python: This course introduces the participants to the field of AI/ML with background and key concepts. It also introduces Python as a programming language for data science. The course introduces data visualisation techniques and provides a comprehensive overview of linear algebra, statistics, and optimisation concepts. Students who have some exposure to high school mathematics and knowledge of programming basics can apply.

Cricket Analytics with AI: Through this course, you get to know the fundamentals of sports analytics. This course introduces the basics of Python programming and provides a comprehensive overview of the foundational concepts of data science. The assessment provider is IIT Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation.

AI in Physics: This course will help students explore how AI tools like machine learning and neural networks can solve real-world physics problems. It includes interactive sessions, practical applications, and hands-on lab activities, enabling participants to apply AI techniques to all the fundamental concepts of physics. This course can be taken by undergraduate students.

AI in Chemistry: The course introduces undergraduate science students to the powerful world of AI as applied in various branches of chemistry. Through this course, students will learn how to use tools like Python to predict molecular properties, design drugs, model reactions, and much more. The course combines theory with real-world datasets and interactive lab activities.

AI in Accounting: This course is for commerce and management students who want to learn about various fundamental concepts of AI and how they can be integrated with accounting principles. The course combines theory with real-world datasets and interactive lab activities. Students in their first year of graduation and above can enroll.