Mental well-being has become a prime concern for every corporate employee. Discussions are everywhere on how to achieve a mental balance while working in this stressful environment. Most of us experience high stress levels in the workplace, which affects our personal lives as well. Switch to Low-Stress Jobs: 10 less stressful job profiles for anxious people by Forbes

To help people reduce extra work stress from their daily lives, Forbes has shared a list with details about 10 less stressful job profiles. These job profiles are best for anxious people who want to work somewhere that does not give them major headaches.

1. Librarian: Librarians store and stock books and shelves, maintain records, keep books in the back office, and occasionally put on educational or employment-focused events. This very slow-paced role is perfect for book lovers and those who want less stress in their lives.

2. Photographer: A photographer's work involves catching priceless moments at their own pace. Whether they are wildlife or nature photographers, food photographers, wedding photographers, portfolio photographers, or corporate photographers, they can choose when to work and how much to work.

3. Fitness Instructor: Fitness freaks can easily take up this job profile. A fitness instructor conducts online or offline classes and is a personal trainer to their clients. You will need a recognised qualification and/or degree within sports and/or personal training, and an enthusiasm for health and fitness.

4. Interior Designer: Designing a space, a house, or a place is for those who have an interest in it. This is a low-stress job and can be taken up to express your creativity through your work. At times, the work can involve long working hours, but it can be managed as per the clients' needs.

5. Pet Groomer/Pet Sitter: If you love pets, this work profile is for you. No formal education is necessary, but you will need prior experience working with animals, an understanding of animal behaviour, and pet grooming training before you start this role.

6. Museum curator/archivist: The work of a Museum curator/archivist is to preserve and manage cultural heritage. This role involves acquisition, cataloging, research, and public engagement with unique or antique items.

7. Baker: Your love for baking can get you a job as a baker. With cafe culture taking the limelight for a new generation, a baker's role is stress-free and also satisfying. Coming up with new recipes and serving them to your customers can both be rewarding and peaceful.

8. Online tutor: After COVID, most teachers have turned to online tutoring for their students. Teaching from home is a stress-free job as it does not involve any hassle. Class timings are set, students appear on the screen, and everything is conducted virtually, making it easy for tutors.

9. Landscaper: This job profile includes designing, installing, and maintaining outdoor spaces like gardens, lawns, and other landscaped areas. You can take on this role and use your knowledge of horticulture, plant selection, and landscape design principles to create aesthetically pleasing and functional outdoor environments.

10. Veterinarian: If you have the required degree, just open a clinic and let the pet world come to you. For those who love pets, working as a veterinarian is the most fulfilling job profile. A Veterinarian cures animals and helps with animal reproduction, health management, nutrition, vaccination, and other tasks.