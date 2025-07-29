A true game changer, Artificial Intelligence is the new future. With a bit of human intelligence in it, AI can perform tasks like learning, reasoning, problem-solving, decision-making, and so on. Are you an AI engineer looking for jobs? Check out these 7 high paying jobs shared by Forbes

With a surge in the technology market across sectors, AI careers are now considered among the highest-paying job profiles across the globe. Learning about AI and having a good grip on this key technology can help you grab a great-paying job in this tough, competitive market.

Forbes shares a list of 7 high-paying profiles for AI engineers. Check it out.

Machine Learning Engineer: The work of a Machine Learning Engineer is to create systems that make predictions, like recommending algorithms, price prediction and data patterns. The highest average annual salary is $161,800.

Computer Vision Engineer: This profile develops and implements algorithms and systems that enable computers to interpret visual data, including videos and images. The annual salary of this engineer is around $127,500.

Robotics Engineer (AI Focus): This type of engineer can draw an average annual salary of $119100. This profile develops robotic applications across many industries. They design, develop, and implement advanced robotic systems in areas to optimise operational processes.

Deep Learning Specialist: They are focused on developing and implementing advanced machine learning techniques. Such profiles earn an average salary of $153000 annually.

Cloud AI Engineer: A Cloud AI Engineer combines cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) skills to design, develop, and deploy AI solutions on cloud platforms like AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud Platform. The annual average salary is this type of engineer is $128000.

Data Scientist (AI Applications): A data scientist earns up to $123,100 annually. This profile plays a crucial part in helping companies make data-driven decisions across a variety of sectors.

Generative AI Engineer: These engineers design, implement, and optimise generative models. The analysts say it’s a rapidly emerging field. These profiles draw an annual salary of $150000.