The surge in Aerospace Engineering degrees over the last few years has been prominent. Many students are taking up this engineering course, which comprises the development of aircraft and spacecraft. IITs offer 10 free courses on Aerospace Engineering, enroll now

Various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country have also developed various courses on Aerospace Engineering. These courses are free, and anyone who fulfils the eligibility criteria can enrol.

1. NOC: Introduction to Aerospace Engineering, IIT Bombay: This course is developed to help students get a general overview of the field of Aeronautical Engineering. The course will consist of ten Capsules, each consisting of two Lectures. Each Lecture will cover a specific concept or area relevant to the subject. The enrolment process ends on August 15, 2025. The duration of the course is from July to October 2025.

2. NOC: Introduction to Aircraft Design, IIT Bombay: The course will expose students to types of aircraft and their features, requirements capture, configuration selection, initial sizing, determination of aerodynamic coefficients, constraint analysis, mass breakdown, types of loads, V-n diagram, Operational issues (noise, emissions, Range-Payload diagram), and life cycle cost analysis. The last date to enrol is August 15, 2025.

3. NOC: Elements of Mechanical Vibration, IIT Delhi: This course addresses the fundamentals of vibration theory with simple but practical examples, with an emphasis on seeing the larger picture and interpreting the outcome of vibration analysis from the context of machinery or structural design. The enrolment process will conclude on August 15, and the exam will be held on November 2.

4. NOC: Introduction to airplane performance, IIT Kanpur: This course is designed to provide an integrated introductory treatment of airplane performance with a flavour of aircraft design and flight testing. The examination will be held on September 21, 2025 and the enrolment process will end on August 15, 2025.

Want to increase your salary? 7 tips to master the art of salary negotiation

5. NOC: Aircraft Stability and Control, IIT Kanpur: The objective of this course is to teach stability and control aspects of an airplane. This course will also help in creating a background to design an airplane from stability and control aspects. The last date of enrolment is August 15, 2025, and the exam will be held on November 1, 2025.

6. NOC: Design of fixed-wing Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, IIT Kanpur: This course introduces the initial designing and sizing process for rapidly growing fixed-wing UAV technology, integrated with its performance and stability analysis and prototype testing. It will be held from July to September 2025, and the exam will be held on September 21, 2025.

Want to opt for Happiness Courses? Check out these four free courses to get a better life

7. NOC: UAV Design—Part II, IIT Kanpur: This course will provide details about the designing and sizing process (Simulation/Experimental) for fixed-wing UAV technology, integrated with its performance and stability analysis (Static & Dynamic) and prototype testing. Enrolment ends on August 15, 2025.

8. NOC: Introduction to Airbreathing Propulsion, IIT Kanpur: The course will encompass an integrated understanding of theory and practice of propulsion, which will be covered. The discussion would continue on the design, operation, installation and several inspections, repair, and maintenance aspects of aircraft and rocket engines. The examination will be held on October 26, 2025.

Switch to low-stress Jobs: 10 less stressful job profiles for anxious people by Forbes

9. NOC: Applied Computational Fluid Dynamics, IIT Kanpur: This course will primarily cover the basics of compressible flow computations, with emphasis on the classification of partial differential equations, numerical discretisation, scheme stability and convergence, shock-capturing, and boundary conditions. The enrollment process ends on August 15.

10. NOC: Space Flight Mechanics, IIT Kharagpur: The course will begin with central force motion and then proceed to the two-body and three-body dynamics under mutual gravitational acceleration. It will also introduce the concept of Lagrange Points and their stability. The duration of the course is from July to October 2025. The examination will be held on November 1, 2025.