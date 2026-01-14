Salman Khan attends Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben's wedding reception, excited groom bows down in gratitude

Superstar Salman Khan turned heads as he arrived at singer Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The superstar was warmly welcomed by the newlyweds, with groom Stebin bowing respectfully to the actor. Salman Khan opted for a sharp blue suit for the outing.

Salman Khan blesses Nupur, Stebin After getting married in Udaipur, Stebin and Nupur hosted a glittering wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. The reception was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet Singh, Farah Khan turning up to celebrate with the newlyweds.

However, it was Salman’s arrival that truly stole the show, drawing the loudest cheers and the biggest excitement of the night.

As Salman made his entry, Stebin, who had recently shared the stage with the superstar during Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded in Doha, appeared visibly excited and overwhelmed. The singer was seen bowing in gratitude as he thanked Salman for attending the reception. Salman was dressed in a sharp blue suit. The superstar then went to meet Nupur, following which he posed with the newlyweds, smiling for the cameras and acknowledging the cheering photographers.