Salman Khan attends Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben's wedding reception, excited groom bows down in gratitude
After getting married in Udaipur, Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon hosted a glittering wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Superstar Salman Khan turned heads as he arrived at singer Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon’s wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday night. The superstar was warmly welcomed by the newlyweds, with groom Stebin bowing respectfully to the actor.
Salman Khan blesses Nupur, Stebin
After getting married in Udaipur, Stebin and Nupur hosted a glittering wedding reception in Mumbai on Tuesday. The reception was a star-studded affair with celebrities such as Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia, Rakul Preet Singh, Farah Khan turning up to celebrate with the newlyweds.
However, it was Salman’s arrival that truly stole the show, drawing the loudest cheers and the biggest excitement of the night.
As Salman made his entry, Stebin, who had recently shared the stage with the superstar during Da-Bangg The Tour Reloaded in Doha, appeared visibly excited and overwhelmed. The singer was seen bowing in gratitude as he thanked Salman for attending the reception. Salman was dressed in a sharp blue suit. The superstar then went to meet Nupur, following which he posed with the newlyweds, smiling for the cameras and acknowledging the cheering photographers.
Several videos of Salman from the reception have surfaced on social media. “SK maintained his decorum and calmed the groom who was all excited,” one social media user pointed, with another sharing, “Salman khan always looks handsome.” “Looking awesome,” one shared.
Other celebrities who attended the reception included Jackky Bhagnani, Ankita Lokhande, Hina Khan and Isha Malviya. Nupur's sister Kriti Sanon was seen by her side all through the function.
Nupur and Stebin get married in Udaipur
Stebin and Nupur sealed their love story in Udaipur with not one but two weddings – with a traditional Hindu ceremony and by Christian wedding. The couple shared the first pictures from the wedding ceremony through a joint post on Instagram on Sunday. “I did. I DO. I will. Always & Forever,” the couple wrote while sharing the pictures. In the images, Stebin and Nupur were seen sharing a sweet kiss after the wedding. Nupur opted for a white gown for the special day, while Stebin wore a sophisticated suit.
Stebin and Nupur have been rumoured to be dating since 2023, when they were spotted together on dates and during family gatherings.
