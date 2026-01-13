Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben make their first appearance as Mr. and Mrs. after wedding, Kriti Sanon-Kabir Bahia spotted

The celebrations have officially wrapped up! Newlyweds Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben have finally made their first public appearance as a married couple; the duo was spotted at the airport, heading back home after their star-studded wedding festivities in Udaipur. Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben make their first appearance; Kriti Sanon with Kabir Bahia The couple looked radiant as they greeted the paparazzi together. Nupur chose a graceful blue anarkali, accessorised with her bridal chooda and mangalsutra. Beside her, Stebin looked dapper in a white mirror-work kurta set. The singer was all smiles, warmly accepting wedding wishes from the photographers.

Nupur’s sister, Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, also joined the couple for the journey back. Kriti opted for a relaxed look in a checkered kurta set, carrying a jacket in her hand. She was seen at the airport alongside her parents and rumoured partner, Kabir Bahia, before boarding their flight.

Inside Nupur and Stebin's wedding Nupur and Stebin's three-day celebration was a blend of tradition and high energy. After a dreamy Christian ceremony on Saturday, they tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding on Sunday. According to a source who spoke to HT City: “The Hindu phera ceremony began with a vibrant baraat, featuring nearly a hundred men holding traditional umbrellas. Stebin, joined by his friends, danced his way to the venue, turning the procession into a high-energy celebration.”

Nupur made an emotional bridal entry amidst floral decor, with both the bride and groom wearing custom Manish Malhotra ensembles. The pheras were followed by a five-minute fireworks display and a shower of flowers. Celebrity guests like Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Karan Kundrra attended the festivities, which concluded with much song and dance.