Is berberin ‘nature’s Ozempic' for weight loss? Bariatric surgeon explains if the supplement is worth the hype

What is Berberine?

Berberine is a substance found in several plants, especially in the barberry family (genus Berberis). For many years, it has been used in Traditional Chinese Medicine and Ayurveda to treat various health problems, including digestive issues and infections. Bariatric Surgeon Dr Ankit Potdar tells Health Shots, "While many people believe berberine has health benefits, it's important to know that the FDA has not approved it for treating any medical conditions."

What are the 5 main benefits of berberine?

Berberine, a natural compound used in traditional medicine for thousands of years, may offer several health benefits, particularly for metabolic and cardiovascular health. "Its main effect is to activate an enzyme called AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), which helps the body manage energy use", says the doctor.

Here are some key advantages:

Blood glucose control: Berberine is known to lower blood glucose levels. "It helps improve how well cells respond to insulin and take in glucose", shares the doctor. This can help not only people with diabetes but also those trying to manage their weight. Relief from PCOS: For people with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), berberine may help. A study in Cureus showed that women with PCOS improved their body shape and hormone levels by taking this supplement. Blood pressure reduction: Dr Potdar says, "Berberine can slightly lower high blood pressure, which may help people with obesity-related hypertension." However, it should not replace regular blood pressure medications. Anti-inflammatory properties: Chronic inflammation often happens with obesity. Berberine can reduce inflammation, which may help improve metabolic health and the body’s ability to process fats and sugars. Gut health benefits: Our gut microbiome plays an important role in our health and metabolism. "Berberine may support the growth of beneficial bacteria and reduce the growth of harmful bacteria, leading to a healthier digestive system", says the expert.

Does berberine really help with weight loss?

While berberine is not explicitly approved for weight loss, new studies suggest it may help people lose weight. A study in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy found that berberine might help prevent or treat obesity and other metabolic conditions. So, how does it help with weight loss?

Activation of AMPK: Berberine increases energy use and reduces fat storage by activating AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase). This process mimics the metabolic changes that occur during exercise or when you consume fewer calories.

Berberine increases energy use and reduces fat storage by activating AMPK (AMP-activated protein kinase). This process mimics the metabolic changes that occur during exercise or when you consume fewer calories. Impact on adipocytes: It may inhibit the formation of new adipocytes while promoting the breakdown of stored fat. This action has a more direct effect on reducing body fat.

What is Ozempic (semaglutide) used for?

Ozempic is a brand name for semaglutide. This medication helps lower blood sugar levels by increasing insulin secretion when needed. It also slows the rate at which food leaves the stomach, assisting people to feel full for longer. This can be an essential component of weight loss. The doctor says, "Ozempic often leads to faster, more noticeable weight loss than berberine. It is primarily known for its strong appetite-reducing effects, which are linked to its action on brain receptors that control hunger and cravings."

Is Berberine natural Ozempic?

Berberine may aid weight loss, but it works differently from Ozempic. Ozempic reduces appetite and promotes rapid weight loss, whereas berberine supports metabolism and energy balance more gradually. It's important to have realistic expectations when considering berberine for weight loss. While it may have some benefits, it doesn't work as well as Ozempic. Calling berberine “nature’s Ozempic” can be misleading because it doesn’t provide the same strong appetite control or fast weight loss.

"If you're thinking about using berberine to help with weight management, a typical dose is 500 mg taken two to three times a day. It's best to take it 30 minutes to an hour before meals," says the bariatric surgeon, asserting that neither the supplement nor Ozempic should be taken without doctor's consultation. Ozempic typically helps to control postprandial blood glucose levels and make you feel fuller. Keep in mind that there is no standard dose for weight loss; individuals may respond differently.

How long does it take to see the results of berberine?

Losing weight with berberine takes time and is usually noticeable over several weeks. "You might see some changes within 4 to 12 weeks if you use it consistently, but they will be minor", says Dr Potdar. For the best results, most people should combine berberine with a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Does berberine cause gastrointestinal problems?

Berberine is generally safe, but it can cause some side effects, mainly gastrointestinal. Common problems include:

Nausea

Diarrhea

Constipation

Bloating

Abdominal discomfort

Pregnant or breastfeeding women should avoid berberine because it can pass through the placenta and into breast milk. It can also interact with certain medications, particularly those that affect hepatic metabolism.

Which is better for weight loss, berberine or metformin?

Berberine is often compared to metformin, a medication for managing type 2 diabetes. Both can help with weight loss, but they work in different ways. "Metformin primarily lowers hepatic glucose production and increases insulin sensitivity. In contrast, berberine’s benefits stem from its natural properties, including its ability to activate AMPK," says the expert. Metformin has a longer-established history of use and may result in slightly greater weight loss than berberine.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)