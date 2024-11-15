Quitting Ozempic made woman gain 2x the weight, bringing back her voracious appetite: ‘I need more!’

Ozempic has become quite a buzzword for weight loss, with celebrities and influencers trying their hands at it for weight management. Primarily made for diabetic people, its popularity surged on the internet. But what goes unnoticed behind the glamour of this coveted drug for weight loss are the drastic after effects. Artemis Bayandor from Illinois, US, lost weight while using Ozempic but gained twice the weight after she stopped using it. She opened up about her experience with Ozempic in a report on Daily Mail. Ozempic, a drug for diabetics, is infamous for it's weight management.(Shutterstock)

Trapped with Ozempic forever

Ozempic might feel like a quick fix for weight-loss management by reducing cravings and increasing feelings of fullness to curb calorie intake. However, issues can spiral out of control when Ozempic is discontinued. Artemis Bayandor lost almost 6 kg while using it, but when she stopped, her weight spiked to nearly 12 kg, leaving her almost 7 kg heavier than before. Ozempic medication indicates a substantial rebound in weight when discontinued, creating a vicious loop of unhealthy dependency on the drug.

Discontinued Ozempic and increased appetite

Ozempic discontinuation leads to rapid weight gain and an insatiable appetite.(Shutterstock)

Ozempic targets appetite for weight management by limiting cravings. However, quitting it can cause cravings to rebound, making it more unhealthy and disturbing. Artemis Bayandor spoke to Daily Mail and revealed, 'As soon as I am off of it, I realize: "Oh no, this little portion is not enough. I need more. I am still hungry."' She admitted that her hunger increased manifold after she stopped taking the drug, leading her to consume larger portions at dinner than she would while using the drug.

Apparently, this is not the first case of appetite imbalance after quitting the drug or sudden weight gain. Experts point out that many may gain weight quickly and end up back at square one after discontinuing Ozempic. Remi Bader, a TikTok star, also opened up about her gaining twice the weight after stopping the Ozempic. Tracy Morgan, actor and comedian, too, admitted that the weight increased substantially.

The eating habits change after quitting this anti-diabetic drug. The portions of food drastically increased. Binge eating due to increased hunger seems to be a common side effect after discontinuing Ozempic. Overeating, feeling 'ravenous,' and shifting to larger portions are noticed in individuals who stopped taking Ozempic, suggesting these as common side effects.

Other effects of discontinuing Ozempic

The sudden spike in weight may even seem innocuous but there are even more dangerous, irreversible side effects. Experts have found that individuals coming off these drugs have shown various signs of poorer health, including elevated blood pressure, higher cholesterol levels, and an increased risk of heart disease.

Ozempic is essentially an injection, and all the fat loss injection functions by replicating the effect of a hormone called GLP-1, which promotes feelings of fullness, reduces appetite, and ultimately aids in weight loss. There are many other side effects as well like nausea, constipation, diarrhea, fatigue, stomach pain, headaches, and dizziness, and even as drastic as hair loss. The side effects go to perilous zone as well with serious complications, such as kidney damage, pancreatitis, and stomach paralysis. Even a death has been documented in the UK from a fat-loss injection. Susan McGowan, 58, a nurse from Lanarkshire, passed away in September due to multiple organ failure, septic shock, and pancreatitis after receiving two low-dose injections of tirzepatide.

Ozempic and other fat-management injections may be highly coveted owing to the surprising body transformations of celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Elon Musk, Sharon Osbourne, Chelsea Handler, and Robbie Williams. However, the insidious health dangers lurking behind these drugs are often overlooked in the pursuit of body goals. Ozempic not only has side effects while you use it, but also has lasting consequences when you get off it. So think twice before you hop on to this ‘magic drug.’

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.