James Corden admits to trying popular weight loss drug Ozempic but it didn’t work for him. Here's why

British comedian James Corden has opened up about his weight loss attempt with Ozempic. However, it didn’t work for him. On his podcast, This Life of Mine, he disclosed that the popular drug was ineffective for him. Ozempic is a diabetic drug that’s also popular for its weight-loss effect. This drug’s popularity surged because of its weight-loss effect and sparked debates and controversies. James Cordon discontinued the drug as he didn’t achieve the expected outcome. James Corden opened up about her struggles with using the popular weight loss drug Ozempic.(Instagram/j_corden)

Why Ozempic didn’t work for James

James admitted that the drug didn’t actively contribute to his weight loss. While it lowered his hunger, he recognized that his eating habits weren’t actually tied to the feelings of hunger. He said, “All it does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating because I’m hungry.”

It appears his eating patterns were deeply rooted in food addiction. He was candid about eating extremely large portions without any particular reason. James shared, “You’re looking at someone who’s eaten a king-sized Dairy Milk – and when I say king-sized, I mean the one you give someone for Christmas – in a carwash.” The inability to control the impulsive hunger urges cause overeating. Since the medication’s main purpose is to reduce hunger, overeating from uncontrollable urges not related to actual, physiological hunger, rendered the drug ineffective.

Instances of Ozyempic's ill side effects

Several experts have warned against the use of Ozempic. Being a diabetic drug, it targets the hormone and can have several side effects. As per the independent report, actor Stephen Fry ‘threw up five times a day’ after starting the popular medication. He stopped taking Ozymepic as his health deteriorated further. While Buzzfeed news report stated that Sharon Osbourne lost more weight than she intended to. She spoke on Good Morning Britain, saying that she kept losing so much weight and her body was ‘not listening to her'.

