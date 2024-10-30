Ozempic recently gained popularity, thanks to Maheep Kapoor in the recently-released season of the Netflix show Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She mentioned that Ozempic (a diabetic drug) is the new go-to thing for people to quickly lose weight. Internet was quick to connect the allegations with Karan Johar, who is currently in news for his drastic weight loss. But unlike what the trend says, a recent study revealed that people are opposing the use of drugs to lose weight. Ozempic vs. dietary changes; Study reveals people are opposing drug use for weight loss(Pexels)

Diet vs. injectable weight loss drug

The study, led by Dr. Neal Barnard, Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, conducted a survey on 2,205 American adults who were asked several questions related to weight loss. When asked if they would prefer an injectable weight loss drug instead of making significant changes to their diet, 73% of the participants disagreed.

Neal D. Barnard, president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, and the lead of the study, in a media release said that while Americans want to lose weight, they prefer to do so with a healthy shift in their eating habits, instead of drug usage.

Plant-based diet for weight loss

When asked if the participants would like to shift to a plant-based diet for weight loss, 68% strongly agreed, while 32% disagreed to do so. However, it has been scientifically proven that a vegan diet can be more effective in helping people lose weight than a Mediterranean diet. The study shows that low-fat vegan diet can also help in improving body composition, insulin sensitivity, and lowering cholesterol.

Dietary changes can show better results:

A study states that people have the tendency of stopping the use of drugs such as Ozempic after a point of time. However, such drugs demand that they should be used for an indefinite period of time for better results. Switching diets to a healthier alternative, on the other hand, can show more promising results and help in not regaining the lose weight back.

