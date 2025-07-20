Woman who lost 35 kg in 7 months shares her ‘10 strict rules’ for weight loss: ‘Drink water 5-10 minutes before meals’

Weight loss journeys are rarely easy. Between endless diet advice and fitness trends, knowing where to start can feel confusing and overwhelming. Many people struggle for months or even years without seeing real progress, often losing motivation along the way. To aid weight loss, Neha shares her 10 rules, including drinking water before meals, maintaining a balanced diet, and using smaller plates. (Instagram/@leanwithneha)

A woman named Neha, who lost an impressive 35 kg in 7 months, often shares insights related to her weight loss journey with her Instagram family. In her July 19 post, she revealed 10 strict rules that transformed her health and body. (Also read: Woman who lost 35 kg in 7 months lists 10 ‘healthy’ foods you should stop eating for weight loss: ‘Avoid brown bread’ )

Let’s take a look at the 10 strict rules that helped Neha lose weight:

1. Hydrate before meals

Drink a glass of water 5-10 minutes before eating to help curb hunger and control portions.

2. Follow the 80/20 rule

Eat clean 80 percent of the time and allow yourself 20 percent indulgence; balance, not restriction, is key.

3. Add fat-burning spices

Incorporate metabolism-boosting spices like cayenne pepper, turmeric, and cinnamon into your meals.

4. Track progress beyond scale

Use progress photos, body measurements, and how your clothes fit to track your transformation.

5. Prioritise protein and veggies

Start your meals with protein and vegetables to feel fuller faster and naturally reduce carb intake.

6. Master portion control

Serve meals on smaller plates to help your brain feel satisfied with less food.

7. Try intermittent fasting and detox drinks

Follow an 8-hour eating window, hydrate with lemon water or green tea, and focus on staying hydrated to boost results.

8. Cut out sugar and refined carbs

Minimise sugary foods and refined carbohydrates to help manage cravings and support fat loss.

9. Move your body regularly

Incorporate activities you enjoy, like walking, jogging, or working out, to keep burning calories consistently.

10. Opt for low-calorie, high-protein meals

Choose meals that are high in protein but low in calories to stay full and maintain a calorie deficit.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.