Weight loss expert shares 7 low-calorie snacks that helped her lose 10 kg: Air-popped popcorn to roasted chickpeas
Snacking doesn’t have to derail your weight loss goals. Women's weight loss expert Jade Poyser shares 7 under-300 calorie snacks that helped her lose 10 kg.
Snacking is often seen as the enemy when it comes to weight loss, but it doesn't have to be. With the right choices, snacks can be a great way to fuel your body and support your fitness goals. Jade Poyser, women's weight loss expert, often shares insights related to health and fitness with her Insta family. In her April 18 post, she revealed 7 specific snacks she incorporated into her diet to lose 10 kg. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 7 simple secrets to lose weight easily: ‘Follow the 80/20 principle’)
"I've eaten the same snacks for a YEAR to lose 10kg, here's my late-night go-to's! These are all under 300 cals, feel like a treat and won't ruin your progress, especially if you're a night snacker like me." she wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at her snacking list:
1. Air-popped popcorn
60g kernels = 230 cals
Spray with oil, and add salt or stevia for extra flavour.
2. Roasted chickpeas
120g cooked chickpeas + 1 tsp olive oil = 204 cals
Crunchy, spicy, and packed with fibre.
3. Greek yoghurt bark
150g 0% Greek yogurt + 30g strawberries + 5g dark chocolate + 1 tsp honey = 140 cals
Freeze and break into bark for a satisfying treat.
4. Banana almond bites
1 small banana + 10g almond butter = 153 cals
Warm, sweet, and cinnamon-spiced.
5. Rice cake sandwich
2 rice cakes + 10g peanut butter + 5g chocolate chips + coconut = 176 cals
Crunchy, indulgent, and totally satisfying.
6. Apple and cheese
100g apple + 25g cheddar = 152 cals
The perfect balance of sweet, salty, and satisfying.
7. Mini baked oats mug cake
20g oats + 1 egg white + 1 tsp maple syrup = 111 cals
Microwave for a quick cake fix.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.