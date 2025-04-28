Weight loss expert shares 7 low-calorie snacks that helped her lose 10 kg: Air-popped popcorn to roasted chickpeas

Snacking is often seen as the enemy when it comes to weight loss, but it doesn't have to be. With the right choices, snacks can be a great way to fuel your body and support your fitness goals. Jade Poyser, women's weight loss expert, often shares insights related to health and fitness with her Insta family. In her April 18 post, she revealed 7 specific snacks she incorporated into her diet to lose 10 kg. (Also read: Fitness coach shares 7 simple secrets to lose weight easily: ‘Follow the 80/20 principle’) Weight loss expert reveals 7 satisfying snacks under 300 calories that aided her 10 kg weight loss.(Instagram/@jade.poyser)

"I've eaten the same snacks for a YEAR to lose 10kg, here's my late-night go-to's! These are all under 300 cals, feel like a treat and won't ruin your progress, especially if you're a night snacker like me." she wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at her snacking list:

1. Air-popped popcorn

60g kernels = 230 cals

Spray with oil, and add salt or stevia for extra flavour.

2. Roasted chickpeas

120g cooked chickpeas + 1 tsp olive oil = 204 cals

Crunchy, spicy, and packed with fibre.

3. Greek yoghurt bark

150g 0% Greek yogurt + 30g strawberries + 5g dark chocolate + 1 tsp honey = 140 cals

Freeze and break into bark for a satisfying treat.

4. Banana almond bites

1 small banana + 10g almond butter = 153 cals

Warm, sweet, and cinnamon-spiced.

5. Rice cake sandwich

2 rice cakes + 10g peanut butter + 5g chocolate chips + coconut = 176 cals

Crunchy, indulgent, and totally satisfying.

6. Apple and cheese

100g apple + 25g cheddar = 152 cals

The perfect balance of sweet, salty, and satisfying.

7. Mini baked oats mug cake

20g oats + 1 egg white + 1 tsp maple syrup = 111 cals

Microwave for a quick cake fix.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.