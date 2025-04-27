Menu Explore
Kareena Kapoor never said ‘I want to lose weight’; wanted to drop waist size: Yoga teacher reveals actor's fitness goals

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Apr 27, 2025 09:49 AM IST

At 44, Kareena Kapoor's fitness routine is a well-rounded blend of yoga, strength training, and cardio exercises. Here's what her yoga trainer shared.

Yoga instructor Anshuka Parwani spoke about one of her first celebrity clients, actor Kareena Kapoor, in a March 20 interview with ETimes. She shared that the actor was her 'first-ever student', adding Kareena, 44, has never expressed a desire to lose weight, and has been focused only on staying in shape and being fit. Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her fitness and beauty secrets; can’t sleep at night if this is not in her diet

Actor Kareena Kapoor poses at the IIFA Awards 2025 red carpet in Jaipur on March 9, 2025. (File Photo/ PTI)
Actor Kareena Kapoor poses at the IIFA Awards 2025 red carpet in Jaipur on March 9, 2025. (File Photo/ PTI)

Kareena always loved yoga, understands her body

Anshuka, who has also worked with actors Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, said, “Kareena is the most aware of her body. I know this because I have been with her... she was my first-ever student, not just the first actor I worked with. There is so much to learn from her because she is so aware. She has always loved yoga and she understands her body as well. So, we know when to push a little and alter the workout or when to do variations and just do breath work. Right now, we are very balanced. It is also about pausing. With experience and age comes pausing; she knows when to pause.Right now, she looks beautiful – inside and out. She is really glowing. Sometimes, I feel like there’s a torch behind her cheeks because it is so beautiful.”

What are Kareena Kapoor's fitness goals?

Kareena's fitness routine is a well-rounded blend of yoga, strength training, and cardio exercises. Anshuka shared secrets from the actor's workout regimen, and said: “We do a lot of mixes of animal flows, and strength as well as cardiovascular-based workouts... there is no 'I want to lose weight'. Honestly, that has never really happened. There has never been a time when she said, ‘I want to lose weight.’ The most that has happened is 'I would like to drop a waist size'.”

