Kareena Kapoor kickstarts Maha Shivratri celebrations with positive energy and this yoga pose. Can you do it?

Kareena Kapoor is a yoga enthusiast. The actor keeps herself fit and healthy at 44 with a healthy dose of yoga routine and other exercise forms. In a recent video shared by her fitness coach on the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Kareena did a simple yoga pose. Let's check it out. Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps herself fit by practising yoga.

Kareena Kapoor's Maha Shivratri workout

Celebrity fitness trainer Mahesh Ghanekar, who works with many celebrities apart from Kareena Kapoor, including Suriya and Soha Ali Khan, shared a video of Kareena Kapoor's morning workout. He posted the clip with the caption, “Om Namah Shivay 🔱🧿 #mahashivratri2025 Started mornings with positive energy.”

The video shows Kareena sitting on a yoga wheel and balancing her body by keeping her left foot planted on the ground, with the right leg placed on the left leg's knee. She kept her spine straight to do the pose and folded her hands in a namaste pose in front of her torso. Dressed in a pink sports bra and black tights with her hair tied in a sleek bun, Kareena nailed the yoga pose.

Benefits of doing yoga

In an interview with HT Digital, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, Yoga Guru and Founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, talked about yoga and its benefits. “Yoga looks after your overall health, including physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being. When you practise yoga, you'll discover that there is more to learn than simply the physical positions,” they said.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar added, “Yoga teaches you how to increase your flexibility, strength, and focus on your breathing. Moreover, yoga may also be practised without any equipment and with minimum hassle on a yoga mat. Your mat is portable, so you can work out whenever you choose.”

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. The actor and her family were in the news recently after her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed by an intruder at their Bandra residence.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.