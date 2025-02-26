Menu Explore
Utah woman who shed 23 kg shares what she would do if she had to lose weight again

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 26, 2025 11:41 AM IST

Melissa Gardner, who lost 23 kg, outlines what she would do if she had to lose weight again, including calculating macros, prioritizing workouts, and more. 

Weight loss is a journey more than a destination. The internet is filled with people talking about their fat loss journey and sharing useful tips with those kickstarting their own transformation journey. One such fitness influencer is Melissa Gardner. The Utah-based mom of two, who lost 50 lbs/22.67 kg, often shares her meal plans and fitness routine with her followers to inspire them to get fit and healthy.

Melissa Gardner lost approximately 23 kg during her weight loss journey.
Tips to keep in mind while losing weight

In a new post, she talked about the steps she would take if she had to shed the 23 kgs she lost, once again. In a video, titled ‘ If I had to lose 50 lbs all over again, here is what I would do’, she listed several things, including counting her micros, being patient and more. Here are all the things Melissa mentioned in her video:

1. I would have someone who knows what they're doing calculate my macros, so I wasn't guessing or checking what my deficit was.

2. I would then YouTube how to track my macros and learn about it as much as I can, so I can adhere to my deficit as often as possible.

3. You don't have to track your calories or macros to be in a calorie deficit; it's just a tool I like to use, and I feel like it's the most freeing tool.

4. I would then time block my days and schedule my workouts, making them non-negotiable like I would with anything else.

5. I would focus on how many workouts are actually attainable to hit per week and identify who I can go to for accountability regarding those workouts. I would then increase my efforts as I progress.

6. I would remind myself that I'm a beginner and that I'm not going to know everything. It's okay to ask questions and seek help.

From food to exercise, here's how to can get on track

7. I would focus on making my protein meals dense so I can feel fuller, faster, and longer.

8. I would add fibre to also help with satiety (fullness) and gut health.

9. I would add my favourite pre-workout to make waking up easier.

10. I would run 3 days a week, 2 short and one long, and lift 3 days minimum.

11. I would focus more on what I’m doing versus worrying about what others think about what I’m doing.

12. I would remind myself how I didn’t gain the weight in 6 months and how it’ll take more than 6 months to come off.

13. I would remind myself that this was a lifestyle and I was stepping into being a new, healthier, fitter version of myself and that routine matters, that I MATTER.

14. I would remind myself who I am; I am the type of person who follows through on her word, especially to myself, as often as I can.

15. Lastly, I would have someone teach me the skills that I lack so that I can make this a priority when life seems to get in the way, or I am too busy.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

