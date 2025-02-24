Man who lost 26 kg gets praise from ‘Greek God’ Hrithik Roshan over his insane 1-year transformation journey

23-year-old Furkan Khan, who goes by @flexwithfurru on Instagram, often shares his fitness journey on social media. In a recent video, he documented his transformation in a year, where he lost almost 26 kg through hard work. The video got love from netizens, including the Greek God himself, Hrithik Roshan. This fitness influencer got compliments from Hrithik Roshan over his insane transformation.

‘Be patient and keep grinding…’

The video begins with a clip, titled ‘January 19 2024 9 days after joining gym’, where Furkan shows what he looked like a year back. Then, the fitness influencer documents his journey every month and shows his transformation. While the results were not visible immediately, Furkan did not give up and kept working hard at the gym.

In March 2024, almost 2 months after joining the gym, Furkan showed his attempt at doing pull-ups and revealed that he 'wasn't able to do proper pull-ups', and people laughed at him for trying to get fit. However, a few months in, his muscles started showing up. At the end of the clip, he showed his insane transformation about a year and one month after joining the gym.

“3-4 mahine mein hone wala kaam nahi hai (You won't be able to achieve this in 3-4 months). It takes years to build a physique. Be patient; keep grinding. Ek din main nahi hoga, lekin ek din zaroor hoga (It won't happen in one day, but it will happen one day),” he said in the video.

Hrithik Roshan commented on the video

After Furkan shared the video, it soon garnered a positive response from the internet. The Greek God himself, Hrithik Roshan, complimented the fitness influencer. “Well done 🙌,” Hrithik commented.

A user commented, “Bro, literally Greek God himself praised you.” Another wrote, “What an inspiring journey this is. Consistency and discipline is above everything.” A user remarked, “Proud. 🔥🔥👏👏 amazing transformation. Fitness is a journey, not a destination. Well done, brother.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.