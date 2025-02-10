Menu Explore
Alia Bhatt takes a page out of Ranbir Kapoor's fitness regime as she does clapping push-ups in high-octane video

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 10, 2025 11:02 AM IST

Alia Bhatt shared a new video of herself training at the gym. She did clapping push-ups in the high-octane clip. 

Alia Bhatt shared a new gym video on Instagram that showed the Raazi actor doing clapping push-ups. She posted the clip with the caption, “The struggle is important 📈💪🏼.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor add the clap variation to their exercise routine.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor add the clap variation to their exercise routine.

The video shows Alia doing eight repetitions of clapping push-ups with the support of a resistance band. As she performed the exercise, her trainer, Karan Sawhney, who also trains stars like Kriti Sanon and Rakul Preet Singh, motivated her to go higher and keep pushing herself to complete the set.

Alia takes a page out of Ranbir's fitness routine

Earlier, a video of Ranbir Kapoor doing clapping pull-ups went viral on Instagram. Shared by the actor's trainer, the video showed him doing different variations of pull-ups. It seems the couple loves taking their fitness routine up a notch by adding difficulty levels.

All you need to know about clapping push-ups

According to a study, clapping push-ups are more beneficial than traditional push-ups in muscle activation, as the latter would affect muscle strength and size. To do the clapping push-up exercise, one has to do the traditional push-ups. However, what is different in this variation is that when you push your upper body down, you immediately push it up as fast as possible. Then, as your hands leave the ground, rapidly clap your hands together. Lastly, come back to the starting position and repeat.

Meanwhile, clapping push-ups help with upper body strength, tone the upper body, and provide shoulder stability and core strength. The exercise is a part of callisthenics, which is a type of workout that doesn't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and is performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

