Priyanka Chopra reveals the secret behind her ‘namaste’ pose during Miss World: ‘I was desperately trying to…’

At the Miss World 2000 beauty pageant, Priyanka Chopra, who was then 18, was crowned the winner. Now, in 2024, Priyanka revisited the same spot at London, this time to attend the concert of husband Nick Jonas. The actor took to her Instagram to share a special memory from the place, and revealed how she ‘desperately’ tried to keep her dress from falling. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals she kept newspaper clippings of Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen winning Miss World and Miss Universe) In 2000, Priyanka Chopra won Miss India title and later was crowned Miss World.

What Priyanka said

In the caption of her latest post, Priyanka gushed about the memory and wrote, “I was crowned Miss World at this arena 24 years ago. It was called the Millennium Dome back then. I’ll never forget my little 18 year old, excited, nervous and competitive self, trying to look and be the best I could be."

She went on to add, "A memory I will never forget from November 30th 2000 is the feeling of balancing on pencil heels with a gorgeous Hemant Trivedi dress that was falling off the entire evening because my body tape would not stay on, as I was sweating so much from nerves. Hence if you google the pictures, after I win, I look like I’m doing a namaste in gratitude but I’m actually desperately trying to keep my dress up. (laughing face emojis) clearly I survived and it was all well at the end.”

More details

After Priyanka was crowned Miss World, she joined films and made her acting debut in the Tamil movie Thamizhan (2002), followed by her first Bollywood film, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003).

Priyanka will be next seen in the American action-comedy Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller and co-produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard. She is also a part of an upcoming American swashbuckler action drama film titled The Bluff. Priyanka plays a female pirate in the Frank E. Flowers directorial set in the Caribbean during the 19th century.