Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals her fitness and beauty secrets; can’t sleep at night if THIS is not in her diet

Apart from being one of the most iconic divas of Bollywood with the strongest screen presence and a million expressions, the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan is a total fitness icon. At the age of 44, she can still easily give newcomers a run for their money thanks to her acting chops, toned curves and flawless healthy skin. From no angle does Bebo look like a mother of two beautiful boys, Taimur and Jehangir aka Jeh. The woman is an inspiration to many! But a lot of hard work goes into ageing like fine wine, and much to our delight, Kareena has finally spilled some beans. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently revealed her fitness and beauty secrets at the book launch event of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. The actor shared that she enjoys eating simple and home-cooked meals and makes sure to dabble in weight training regularly. Bebo explained, “Strength training, walking a little, doing Surya namaskars, and doing my little works on my own rather than skin treatment and botox.” So that’s the secret behind Kareena’s naturally glowing and plump skin!

Coming to her diet, self-proclaimed foodie and an avid traveller who has had a chance to experience cuisines from around the world, Kareena prefers home-cooked food over all else. In fact, Bebo and her star husband Saif Ali Khan have now started cooking. Interestingly, Kareena’s most favourite dish, like many of her fellow Indians, is khichdi. The actor shared, “My comfort food is khichdi and if I don’t have it for 2-3 days, I start craving it. I message her (nutritionist) if there isn’t khichdi in the diet, I can’t sleep in the night.”

On the film front, 2024 was a fantastic year for Kareena with two back to back multi-starrer releases — Crew and Singham Again. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the actor to announce her next.