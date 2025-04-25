Kareena Kapoor's intense workout routine is all the motivation you need; trainer calls her consistent. Watch

Kareena Kapoor's fitness trainer, Mahesh Ghanekar, often shares the actor's workout videos on Instagram to motivate her fans to get their health on track with a rigorous exercise session. Kareena's latest video will do the same for you. The actor did a bunch of cardio, stretching and strength training exercises in the video. Let's steal some motivation. A glimpse into Kareena Kapoor's intense workout routine.

Kareena Kapoor's trainer posts her workout video

Kareena's trainer shared her video and wrote, “Yes!!! As your strength improves, you can gradually increase resistance, reps, or complexity. Whether you’re just starting out or getting back into a routine, strength training meets you where you are—and helps you feel strong, confident, and capable at any age. @kareenakapoorkhan is consistent with her workout routine and loves to accomplish every challenge that is coming her way.”

The actor did three exercises in the clip. She aced the routine dressed in a sports bra, black tights, a cropped white tee, and chunky white sneakers. Here's everything Kareena did:

For the first exercise, she placed a stepper in front of her and then bent her body forward using her core strength and balancing with her palms on the floor. Then, she pushed her body back using her core strength.

To do the second exercise, she kept a cylindrical-shaped tube on the stepper and then raised her legs above it. She did the routine on both sides, maintaining steady breathing and keeping her core engaged.

For the third exercise, she did assisted squat punches while holding dumbbells in both hands.

Kareena's video garnered praise from her fans. One user commented, “Inspiring.” Another wrote, “Superb.” A comment said, “She is so cool.” The actor often shares her workout routines on social media, which are often a mix of strength training and cardio workouts.

