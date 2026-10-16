Navratri 2026: Cardiologist warns of heart risks during garba; shares dos and don’ts for safety

Garba is an integral part of many Navratri celebrations, involving music, movement and hours of dancing. For many, this involves several consecutive evenings of physical activity that are very different from the rest of their evenings throughout the year, in terms of the stress they place on their cardiovascular system.

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While people often associate heart disease with older age or an obvious lack of fitness, in reality, someone who appears fit and leads an active life may still have underlying cardiovascular risk factors. And during garba, the combination of sustained exertion, inadequate hydration and insufficient recovery can increase the strain on the heart, shared cardiologist Dr Ajeet Bana with HT Lifestyle.

“During garba, the combination of sustained exertion, inadequate hydration and insufficient recovery can increase the strain on the heart. People with high blood pressure, diabetes, elevated cholesterol or a family history of heart disease need to be particularly mindful of their health,” he stated.

He went on to share a few practical precautions that can help reduce avoidable risks, which are presented as follows.

1. Warm up before dancing Starting several hours of vigorous dancing without preparing the body can cause a sudden rise in heart rate and blood pressure, cautioned Dr Bana, noting that this can be especially demanding for people who spend most of their day sitting and exercise infrequently.

“Begin with a few minutes of gentle movement and increase the pace gradually. If you are returning to physical activity after a long break, start with shorter sessions and allow your stamina to build over time. Avoid trying to match the pace of experienced dancers from the beginning,” advised the cardiologist.

2. Stay hydrated throughout the evening Extended dancing causes fluid loss through sweating. Dehydration can contribute to dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heartbeat, making physical exertion harder to tolerate.

Dr Bana’s advice: “Drink water at regular intervals and take breaks between dance sessions. Those observing a fast should plan their activity according to their energy levels and hydration needs. People with heart or kidney conditions who have been advised to restrict fluids should follow their treating doctor's guidance.”