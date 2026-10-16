Men can get breast cancer too: Surgical oncologist explains the early signs and why they are often ignored

Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women. As such, there is much discussion on the subject online. However, not much is said about the risk of the same disease in men. While the disease is far less common among men, the male sex is not immune from the disease, shared surgical oncologist Dr Tejas Prakash Vispute with HT Lifestyle.

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He highlighted that while some men may choose to brush aside a lump in their chest, sometimes it can be a warning sign that should not be ignored.

“Breast cancer is uncommon in men, which is precisely why many men may not think of it when they notice a change. This lack of awareness can delay evaluation and, consequently, diagnosis,” he stated. “Men have breast tissue too, and breast cancer can develop in this tissue.”