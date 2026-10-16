Men can get breast cancer too: Surgical oncologist explains the early signs and why they are often ignored
Breast cancer being less common in men often delays individuals with early symptoms from going for a diagnosis, cautions Dr Tejas Prakash Vispute.
Breast cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in women. As such, there is much discussion on the subject online. However, not much is said about the risk of the same disease in men. While the disease is far less common among men, the male sex is not immune from the disease, shared surgical oncologist Dr Tejas Prakash Vispute with HT Lifestyle.
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He highlighted that while some men may choose to brush aside a lump in their chest, sometimes it can be a warning sign that should not be ignored.
“Breast cancer is uncommon in men, which is precisely why many men may not think of it when they notice a change. This lack of awareness can delay evaluation and, consequently, diagnosis,” he stated. “Men have breast tissue too, and breast cancer can develop in this tissue.”
Early warning signs of breast cancer in men
There are a number of early warning signs of breast cancer in men, which are similar to those in women. “The most common warning sign is a firm lump, usually near the nipple,” noted Dr Vispute. The other signs which he shared are:
- Nipple pulling inward
- Redness or scaling of the skin
- Unusual discharge, particularly blood-stained discharge
- Swelling under the arm
All the signs should prompt medical attention, noted the oncologist. “Not every lump is cancer; conditions such as gynecomastia are much more common in men. However, the only safe approach is to have a new or persistent change examined by a doctor,” he stressed.
The importance of not hesitating to get a check-up
According to Dr Vispute, another reason men tend to present late is the hesitation surrounding a problem that is commonly associated with women.
“Some may feel embarrassed, assume it is hormonal, or simply wait for the lump to disappear,” he stated. “But there is no reason to feel uncomfortable seeking medical advice. Breast cancer in men is a medical condition, not a gender-specific disease. Male breast cancers are often hormone-positive and hence have a good prognosis.”
The good news that the oncologist shared is that evaluation is becoming more accessible.
“The message for men is simple: don’t dismiss a breast lump simply because you are male. Early attention can make an important difference in the cancer journey,” he noted.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Dr Tejas Prakash Vispute is a Consultant in Surgical Oncology at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan. He has more than nine years of clinical experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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