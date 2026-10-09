Scared about testing for breast cancer? Oncologist debunks 5 myths that can stop women from getting the right care

Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer in women. However, the misconceptions surrounding it are plenty, and continue to be a barrier for timely diagnosis in India.

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When breast cancer is diagnosed early, the chances of treatment being successful are much higher. However, fear and false beliefs often delay care, with patients often seeking medical attention when the disease has progressed to Stage III or IV, shared surgical oncologist Dr Swarnim Kumar with HT Lifestyle.

He went on to debunk five myths that keep women from getting timely treatment, which are presented as follows.

Myth 1: If I don’t feel pain, the lump must be harmless Most early breast cancers do not cause pain. In fact, the absence of pain is one of the common signs of early breast cancer, pointed out Dr Kumar.

In his words, “Many women wait for a lump to hurt before seeing a doctor. Pain is more often linked to benign issues like fibroadenomas or cysts. By the time a lump becomes painful, it may have already spread. This delay can turn an early-stage cancer into an advanced one.”

Myth 2: No one in my family had breast cancer, so I am safe The oncologist shared that about 75 to 85 percent of breast cancer cases happen in women with no family history of the disease, and just five to 10 percent of the cases are due to inherited genes.

“This means 90 percent of women without a family history still face risk,” highlighted Dr Kumar. “Believing you are safe because no one in your family has had it makes you less likely to get screenings or notice changes like nipple changes or skin dimpling.”