Angelina Jolie reveals her mastectomy scars for the first time in cover shoot for Time magazine: 'I share these...'

Actor Angelina Jolie has bared her mastectomy scars in a bold new photoshoot for an international magazine. The Oscar winner graced the cover of the inaugural edition of Time Magazine France, which was unveiled on Monday. Angelina revealed the scars of her double mastectomy for the first time ever, in the photoshoot. Angelina Jolie on the cover of the inaugural edition of Time France.

"I share these scars with many women I love. And I'm always moved when I see other women share theirs," the Hollywood star told the publication. Angelina was photographed by Nathaniel Goldberg for the shoot. The cover photo shows Angelina in a low-cut top, gazing at the camera, with her scars visible.

In 2013, the actor had announced that she had undergone a double mastectomy, followed by a double oophorectomy in 2015, due to her genetic predisposition to cancer. Her decision to make the news public encouraged other women to undergo cancer screenings. "Access to screening and care should not depend on financial resources or place of residence," she told Time France.

The other pictures of the shoot included a monochrome close-up of the 50-year-old star, as well as a foggily-lit wide shot, where she sat in the middle of a room. The magazine’s debut edition also includes an interview with the US Ambassador to France, Charles Kushner.

Angelina Jolie's upcoming film

Angelina Jolie is currently awaiting the release of her film Coutures, directed by French filmmaker Alice Winocour. The film, which will hit French cinemas on February 18, 2026, has a story that echoes the actor’s personal experience with cancer.