Found a lump in your breast? Don’t panic or ignore it. Here’s what you should do in the first 24 hours

“As an oncologist, my advice is simple: don't assume that every lump is cancer, but don't ignore a new lump either,” said Balaji Ramani. Breast tissue naturally changes with age and hormonal changes. Menstruation, pregnancy, and breastfeeding can also affect how the breasts feel. Conditions such as cysts and fibroadenomas can cause lumps as well. So, the feel of a lump alone cannot tell us whether it is cancer.

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Finding a lump in the breast can be frightening. For many women, the immediate thought is, “Is this cancer?” But a lump does not automatically mean breast cancer. Benign (non-cancerous) conditions ca, also cause lumps. However, don't ignore a new or unusual breast change. The right response is not to panic or postpone it, but to understand the change and get it properly evaluated. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Balaji Ramani, clinical surgical oncologist, Gleneagles, Chennai, shared what you should do next and when to see a doctor.

What should you do when you notice a lump? According to Dr Balaki, don't repeatedly press or check the lump. Instead, take note of what you have noticed. Ask yourself: When did I first notice it? Where exactly is it? Is there any change in the breast size or shape? Are there skin or nipple changes? Is there an unusual discharge? Is there any swelling or lump in the armpit? These observations can help your doctor during the consultation.

Don't wait for pain A common misconception is that a cancerous breast lump must be painful. That is not necessarily true. Breast cancer can present as a painless lump, while some cancers may not produce a noticeable lump at all.

At the same time, breast pain does not automatically mean cancer. Hormonal changes and several benign conditions can cause pain. “Pain or the absence of pain cannot determine the cause of a breast change,” highlighted Dr Balaji.

What happens when you see a doctor? Your doctor will first take your medical history and examine the breast and underarm area. Depending on your age, symptoms, and examination findings, imaging such as a mammogram or ultrasound may be recommended.

A mammogram uses low-dose X-rays to examine breast tissue, while an ultrasound uses sound waves and can help determine whether a lump is solid or fluid-filled. If imaging shows a suspicious area, a biopsy may be advised. A small tissue sample is examined under a microscope to determine whether cancer cells are present.