Ludhiana health dept sensitises public on H1N1 symptoms, prevention

In view of changing weather conditions, the health department Ludhiana is conducting extensive awareness activities to educate the public about H1N1 influenza, its symptoms, and preventive measures. Residents are urged not to ignore symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body aches, and fatigue, and to avoid crowded places if unwell. (HT)

Under the supervision of acting civil surgeon Dr Harinder Singh Sood, the mass media wing is sensitising the public about precautions to prevent the spread of H1N1, early recognition of symptoms, and the importance of seeking timely medical advice.

The department said H1N1 is a viral respiratory infection that can spread through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. People have been advised to wash their hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitiser, cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, and avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Residents are urged not to ignore symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body aches, and fatigue, and to avoid crowded places if unwell.

The mass media wing has advised people to avoid self-medication and instead consult a qualified medical professional or visit the nearest health facility if they develop flu-like symptoms. Officials said antibiotics do not directly treat viral influenza and should not be taken without proper medical guidance.

The department highlighted that difficulty in breathing, chest pain or pressure, severe weakness, persistent or worsening symptoms, signs of dehydration, or a rapid deterioration in health require immediate medical attention. Children, elderly persons, and individuals with underlying health conditions should be monitored especially carefully.

Dr Harinder Singh Sood stated that while there is no need for panic, vulnerable groups—including children, the elderly, and those with underlying health conditions—must be monitored closely for severe signs like breathing difficulty or persistent weakness.