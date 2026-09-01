Painful lump near your tailbone? Fortis surgeon Dr Pankaj Sharma explains why you should not ignore it

A painful lump near the tailbone, discomfort while sitting or a small opening that occasionally causes discharge may not seem like symptoms worth discussing with a doctor. However, these can be signs of a pilonidal sinus, a condition that is often overlooked until it becomes infected and develops into a painful abscess. It typically occurs on the skin near the tailbone and can interfere with everyday activities, particularly sitting and walking.

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Pankaj Sharma – the director of the department of robotics, bariatric, laparoscopic and general surgery at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, and the founder of Shalya Clinic in Rohini, New Delhi – who explains, “Pilonidal sinus is often misunderstood as a simple skin problem. In reality, once a sinus becomes repeatedly infected or starts forming an abscess, it can become a persistent problem. Recognising the symptoms early can help prevent unnecessary pain and recurrent infections.”

What is a pilonidal sinus? A small opening or tunnel can sometimes form in the skin near the tailbone, often without causing noticeable symptoms at first. According to Dr Sharma, “A pilonidal sinus is essentially a small hole or tract beneath the skin, usually found at the top of the buttock cleft. Loose or ingrown hair can become embedded in the skin, triggering inflammation and, sometimes, infection. It may remain completely symptom-free or become troublesome when infected.”

What causes a pilonidal sinus? Hair, friction and prolonged pressure can play a role. While the exact cause is not completely understood, the current reasoning is that loose hair can become trapped in the buttock cleft and penetrate the skin. Friction, pressure, prolonged sitting, excess body weight and a hairier cleft can increase the likelihood of developing the condition.

“This is not simply a problem caused by poor hygiene, as many people assume. Factors such as prolonged sitting, friction, body hair and individual skin characteristics can contribute. People who spend long hours sitting at work should pay attention to persistent discomfort or swelling in this area,” explains Dr Sharma.