Noticed a sudden bald patch? Dermatologist identifies 8 possible reasons, from stress to fungal infection
If you are noticing hair loss in a few areas, stay alert! Instead of resorting to temporary haircare fixes, try to fit it from the root.
If you spotted a sudden bald patch on your scalp, you may feel a twinge of embarrassment and anxiety. Instead of resorting to temporary cosmetic fixes like bald spot cover-ups, seek prompt medical attention.
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Dr Amulya Ramamurthy, dermatologist at Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore, told HT Lifestyle that sudden hair loss should not be ignored. What could it indicate? "Sudden baldness or rapid hair loss typically points to an abrupt shift in the body's internal systems,” he added.
Here are some of the possible reasons for ‘internal changes’ that are causing:
1. Alopecia areata:
- An autoimmune condition where your immune system mistakenly attacks your hair follicles.
- Results in smooth, round bald patches that develop over days or weeks.
- In most cases, it affects the scalp but may affect other parts of the body as well.
- Hair follicle roots are most likely still viable, especially in the early phase. This means the hair has a very high potential to grow back completely with the right treatment, which usually includes steroid injections into the patch, creams or solutions for application, and oral medications.
2. Fungal infection (ringworm):
- A well-defined patch of hair loss is noted, but unlike alopecia areata, there is also redness, itching, scales on the surface, and even swelling in some cases.
- This requires prompt diagnosis and treatment with antifungals.
3. Extreme stress:
- A severe physical or emotional stress, like viral fever, major surgery, childbirth, or loss of a family member, can trigger rapid hair shedding, usually around 3 to 6 months after the inciting event.
- The shedding may be severe enough to cause widespread thinning on the scalp.
- Medications that help push hair back into the healthy growing phase help control hair fall.
4. Nutritional deficiencies:
- Severely low levels of iron, protein, zinc, and vitamin D can sometimes impact hair follicle health and cause sudden patchy hair loss or widespread thinning on the scalp.
- This is seen particularly after a severely restrictive diet for weight loss.
- Specific diagnostic tests and targeted supplements help address the issue.
5. Excessive supplementation:
- Taking too much Vitamin A, selenium, or Vitamin E may contribute to hair loss.
6. Stress-related hair pulling (trichotillomania):
- Repeatedly pulling out hair due to stress may cause noticeable thinning or bald patches.
7. Hormonal changes:
- Hormonal changes may cause sudden hair loss or increased shedding.
8. Certain medications:
- Hair loss could be a side effect of some medications.
Aside from listing the possible causes, we also asked whether people make any common mistakes that may aggravate the condition. The dermatologist firmly cautioned against home remedies and all forms of self-treatment. Since sudden hair loss may signal a silent, undetected medical condition, it is best to consult a dermatologist, who can determine the cause through a clinical evaluation and appropriate blood tests.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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