Forget the viral AI trend, Shashi Tharoor and Renuka Chaudhary leave internet swooning with their real pics from 80s
In a twist on the viral 80s photo trend, Shashi Tharoor and Renuka Chowdhury posted their real photos from the 80s. Fans celebrated their charm.
The viral ChatGPT '80s photo trend has taken over all our social media. Users on Instagram and X are transforming their photographs from the present into portraits that look like they were captured decades ago. Among the Indian ministers, Shahshi Tharoor and Renuka Chowdhury also joined the viral trend, but with a twist.
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Shashi Tharoor joins the viral 80s trend
Shashi Tharoor, a member of the Indian National Congress and a member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram, took to Instagram on September 9 to post his version of the trend — actual pictures of him from the era. “The ’80s seem to be back, courtesy of AI. I thought I’d join the trend the old-fashioned way. A few photographs from the actual decade,” he captioned the post.
Check out the video here:
Renuka Chowdhury's twist to the 80s AI trend
Instead of asking ChatGPT to transform her pictures from the present, Renuka Chowdhury, a member of the Indian National Congress and a member of Parliament – Rajya Sabha, posted a picture of herself from the 80s. It is a snapshot of her starring as the cover star of Savvy magazine, a monthly women's lifestyle and human-interest magazine.
Sharing the photo with her followers, she wrote, “Everyone’s asking ChatGPT what they would’ve looked like in the ’80s. Me? I’ve got receipts. 😎 No AI needed. This is actually me in the ’80s. ☺️ (On the cover of Savvy!).”
How did the internet react?
Renuka Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor's followers showered them with compliments under their posts. An Instagram user commented, “Congress is aura farming like crazy 😭.”
Someone else wrote under Shashi Tharoor's post, “He doesn’t flirt. He simply speaks English with that face, and somehow the entire room starts developing feelings.” Another commented, “Just imagine his aura in parliament.”
A user complimented him and posted, “Cooked, grilled, baked- forget all that, Sir, you ATE with this trend.” “Still very, very handsome. A face card that never declines,” a user wrote.
On Renuka Chowdhury's post, a user commented, “Omggg this is what it felt like and meant ❤️ the incredible beauty of the 80s.” A few others complimented her and wrote, “Diva in her prime,” “Beautiful then beautiful now,” “Ohhh mam you slayed! Diva from parliament,” and “Parliament's answer to Madhuri Dixit! Still haven't forgotten that TV intro.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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