Forget the viral AI trend, Shashi Tharoor and Renuka Chaudhary leave internet swooning with their real pics from 80s

Shashi Tharoor , a member of the Indian National Congress and a member of Parliament for Thiruvananthapuram, took to Instagram on September 9 to post his version of the trend — actual pictures of him from the era. “The ’80s seem to be back, courtesy of AI. I thought I’d join the trend the old-fashioned way. A few photographs from the actual decade,” he captioned the post.

The viral ChatGPT '80s photo trend has taken over all our social media. Users on Instagram and X are transforming their photographs from the present into portraits that look like they were captured decades ago. Among the Indian ministers, Shahshi Tharoor and Renuka Chowdhury also joined the viral trend, but with a twist.

Sharing the photo with her followers, she wrote, “Everyone’s asking ChatGPT what they would’ve looked like in the ’80s. Me? I’ve got receipts. 😎 No AI needed. This is actually me in the ’80s. ☺️ (On the cover of Savvy!).”

Instead of asking ChatGPT to transform her pictures from the present, Renuka Chowdhury , a member of the Indian National Congress and a member of Parliament – Rajya Sabha, posted a picture of herself from the 80s. It is a snapshot of her starring as the cover star of Savvy magazine, a monthly women's lifestyle and human-interest magazine.

How did the internet react? Renuka Chowdhury and Shashi Tharoor's followers showered them with compliments under their posts. An Instagram user commented, “Congress is aura farming like crazy 😭.”

Someone else wrote under Shashi Tharoor's post, “He doesn’t flirt. He simply speaks English with that face, and somehow the entire room starts developing feelings.” Another commented, “Just imagine his aura in parliament.”

A user complimented him and posted, “Cooked, grilled, baked- forget all that, Sir, you ATE with this trend.” “Still very, very handsome. A face card that never declines,” a user wrote.

On Renuka Chowdhury's post, a user commented, “Omggg this is what it felt like and meant ❤️ the incredible beauty of the 80s.” A few others complimented her and wrote, “Diva in her prime,” “Beautiful then beautiful now,” “Ohhh mam you slayed! Diva from parliament,” and “Parliament's answer to Madhuri Dixit! Still haven't forgotten that TV intro.”